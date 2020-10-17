LOUISA Host Lawrence County lingered within a score of defending Class 3A state champion Belfry midway through the second quarter on Friday night. Then the Pirates kicked it into gear.
Isaac Dixon ran for touchdowns of 17 and 6 yards in the second quarter, a 19-yarder in the third and the two-point conversion that set the running clock in motion in a 36-0 Belfry victory at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
Dixon ran 11 times for 132 yards, Brett Coleman chipped in nine carries for 79 yards and a TD, and Kyle Webb toted it seven times for 57 yards for the Pirates (4-2, 3-0 Class 3A, District 8), who did not attempt a pass.
Dylan Ferguson collected 93 yards on 17 carries for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1 district).
BELFRY 7 14 15 0 -- 36
LAWRENCE CO. 0 0 0 0 -- 0
FIRST QUARTER
B -- Brett Coleman 15 run (Gideon Ireson kick), 5:15
SECOND QUARTER
B -- Isaac Dixon 17 run (Ireson kick), 6:58
B -- Dixon 6 run (Ireson kick), 1:10
THIRD QUARTER
B -- Dixon 19 run (Ireson kick), 9:34
B -- Neal Copley 1 run (Dixon run), 6:53
B LC
First Downs 19 11
Rushes-Yards 37-290 33-105
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 5-8-0
Passing Yards 0 53
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-30.3
Penalties-Yards 5-45 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Belfry rushing: Dixon 11-132, Coleman 9-79, Webb 7-57, Copley 5-12, Young 3-9, Rash 1-2, Hatfield 1-(-1).
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 17-93, Tackett 5-9, Strickland 6-5, Do. Hall 2-3, Marcum 2-3, Pollock 1-(-8).
Belfry passing: None.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 4 of 7 for 43 yards, Strickland 1 of 1 for 10 yards.
Belfry receiving: None.
Lawrence County receiving: Da. Hall 4-41, Collinsworth 1-12.
Boyd Co. boys, girls XC teams win
CANNONSBURG Boyd County's boys and girls cross country teams finished first in a last-chance meet at the Lions' old high school course on Thursday.
Boyd County's boys scored 21 points to top Russell (44) and East Carter (77). The Lions' JB Terrill won the race in 16:35.59, just under 14 seconds faster than Russell's Davis Brown.
Boyd County had seven of the top nine finishers -- Spencer Elswick (17:23.34) in third, Mason Newsome (17:29.66) in fourth, Gavin Brock (17:42.15) in sixth, Waylon Smith (18:00.09) seventh, Hudson Cox (18:01.97) eighth and Adam Sworski (18:28.91) in ninth.
Eli Pridemore (17:41.72) and Nate Sabotchick (18:29.06) joined Brown as top-10 Red Devils. Pridemore was fifth and Sabotchick came in 10th.
Tyler Rupert led the Raiders with an 11th-place finish in 18:29.59.
On the girls side, Boyd County outdistanced Russell, 15-49. Seven of the top 10 finishers were Lady Lions, led by champion Sophie Newsome (19:23.66).
Sami Govey was second (20:29.88), Ava Kazee came in fourth (20:52.41), Lexi Sworski was fifth (21:28.25), Havanna Kirk placed sixth (21:43.62), Taylor Crawford was seventh (21:51.59) and Abby Baldridge was ninth (22:01.41).
East Carter's Riley Brown was third (20:40.09), and Russell had two top-10 finishers: Stevie McSorley (21:52.52) in eighth and Ceeley Floyd (22:14.82) in 10th.
Northeastern Kentucky's Class 2A region meet is Saturday at Mason County. The state meet is the following weekend in Bourbon County, to where it was moved from the Kentucky Horse Park by the KHSAA last week.