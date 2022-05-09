ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian got a standout pitching performance from Chase Pennington on Monday night.
In one inning, the Royals got the offense to match.
Host Rose Hill hung a seven-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning to back Pennington's complete-game, 17-strikeout outing in a 9-3 Royals victory over Menifee County.
Pennington allowed three runs -- none earned -- on three hits and four walks for Rose Hill (9-7).
John VanHoose went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs for the Royals. Allan Boss had three hits. Pennington added two base knocks and scored two runs.
Brady Burberry went the distance on the hill for the Wildcats (2-18).
The teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday in Frenchburg.
MENIFEE CO. 010 101 0 -- 3 3 6
ROSE HILL 200 070 X -- 9 10 3
Burberry and Hurt; C. Pennington and Hensley. W -- C. Pennington. L -- Burberry. 2B -- Stephens (RHC), C. Pennington (RHC), Boss (RHC).
Greenup County 13, South Webster 3
LLOYD The Musketeers' 11th inning of baseball on Monday was finally the big one.
Greenup County hung eight runs in the fourth inning of a doubleheader nightcap to earn a split on the day.
The Musketeers (18-10) scattered 10 hits among 10 different players. Bradley Adkins drove in three runs and Cohen Underwood added two RBIs.
Dakota Tuel scored three runs and Carson Wireman and Hunter Clevenger produced two each.
Jonah Gibson got the win, pitching five innings of long relief. He rang up 13 strikeouts and allowed one run on two hits and a walk.
Robert Martin took the decision for the Jeeps. He netted two RBIs for South Webster.
S. WEBSTER 200 010 -- 3 3 2
GREENUP CO. 001 822 -- 13 10 3
Martin, Carpenter (4), Lower (5), Perkins (6) and Baker; Bays, Gibson (2) and Adkins. W -- Gibson. L -- Martin. 2B -- Underwood (GC), Tuel (GC).
Fairland 9, Greenup County 4
LLOYD The visiting Dragons reeled off five runs in the first inning and four more in the second to take control immediately in Monday's Musketeers doubleheader opener.
Tyler Sammons went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Blake Trevathan had three hits and drove in three runs for Fairland. Brycen Hunt and Cooper Cummings had two hits apiece.
Cummings, Trevathan and Alex Rogers scored two runs each.
Blaze Perry worked one out into the fifth inning for the victory.
Bradley Adkins had two hits and drove in two runs for Greenup County. Elijah Hankins scored two runs.
Dakota Tuel took the decision. Brock Kitchen finished up with 5 1-3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief.
FAIRLAND 540 000 0 -- 9 13 3
GREENUP CO. 001 300 0 -- 4 5 1
Perry, Sammons (5), Trevathan (7) and Cummings; Tuel, Kitchen (2) and Bays. W -- Perry. L -- Tuel. 2B -- Trevathan 2 (F), Sammons 2 (F), J. Gullett (GC), Adkins (GC).