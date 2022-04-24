OWENSBORO Lawrence County made a grand entrance in its first trip to the Kentucky 2A state tournament in Owensboro over the weekend.
Luke Patton’s grand slam against Christian Academy-Louisville in the semifinals propelled the Bulldogs into the championship game, but Lawrence County fell to Paducah Tilghman, 14-2, in Saturday’s finals
The Bulldogs fell behind, 5-1, to the Centurions after three innings. CAL increased the margin with a run in the fifth and sixth frame before Lawrence County came roaring back.
Patton’s crucial long ball highlighted a seven-run seventh innings to lift the Bulldogs to a 9-7 victory.
The senior was 3 for 4 at the plate, including a single and a double. Will Lafferty, Bryce Blevins, Brayden Maynard, Eli Fletcher and Mason Preston each tallied an RBI in the comeback victory.
Blevins and Preston added doubles. Lafferty scored twice.
Blevins pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close the door on Centurions to pick up the save. Blue Fletcher grabbed the win on the mound in relief for the Bulldogs.
Nicholas Britton knocked in three runs and had two hits for CAL (9-11).
Lawrence County (14-6) had to make a quick turnaround in the championship game. The Blue Tornado jumped out to an early advantage with five runs in their first at-bat, and this time the Bulldogs couldn’t recover.
Paducah Tilghman (16-3) put the contest out of reach with nine runs over the final two frames. Lawrence County managed three hits against Blue Tornado starter Levin East, who went the distance. He struck out eight.
Patton left the yard for the second consecutive game against Paducah Tilghman. He had a home run and single. Eli Fletcher had the Bulldogs’ third hit.
Gage Griggs drove home three runs and scored twice for the Blue Tornado. Gunner Massey and Zion LaGrone each had two RBIs. John Kielber added a double and triple.
Lawrence County breezed past Bell County in the quarterfinal round on Friday. The Bulldogs put up 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the third to close out a 19-4 win.
Blevins collected four RBIs and three runs in the Kentucky 2A opener. Abner Collinsworth smacked two hits and knocked in two. Nick Collinsworth scored three times and sent two more runs to the plate. Eli Fletcher collected one of the Bulldogs’ four doubles. He had two RBIs.
P. TILGHMAN 500 036 0 — 14 11 1
LAWRENCE CO. 001 010 0 — 2 3 5
East and J. Kiebler; Blevins, Derifield (4), Pollock (5), Whitt (5) and Fletcher. W—East. L—Blevins. 2B—J. Kiebler (PT), Massey (PT),D. Kiebler (PT). 3B—J. Kiebler PT). HR—Patton (BC).
LAWRENCE CO. 001 100 7 — 9 9 3
C. ACADEMY 302 011 0 — 7 5 3
Patton, Derifield (4), Fletcher (5), Blevins (7) and Fletcher and Preston (5); Preston, Samson (7), Perdue (7) and Lynch. W—Fletcher. L—Preston. SV—Blevins. 2B—Blevins (LC), Patton (LC), Britton (CAL). 3B—Lynch (CAL). GS—Patton (BC).
BELL CO. 301 — 4 1 3
LAWRENCE CO. (10)18 — 19 7 0
Brock, Goodin (1), Clark (3) and Walters; Lafferty, E. Fletcher (1) and Preston. W—E. Fletcher. L—Brock. 2B—Brock (BC), Blevins (LC), A. Collinsworth (LC), N. Collinsworth (LC), E. Fletcher (LC).
SATURDAY
Fairview 5
South Point 3
WESTWOOD After falling behind 3-0 to South Point on Saturday, Fairview erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and held the Pointers without a run the rest of the way to pick up the victory.
Tanner Johnson went 2 for 3 for the Eagles with a double and two RBIs. Bradly Adkins recorded a 1-for-3 day and knocked in a run.
Fairview (13-4-1) spread the wealth in the run department. Jacob Claar, Jaxon Manning, Cody Caldwell, Dustin Allen and Johnson each crossed the plate in the decisive fifth frame.
Jeremy Harper started the game on the bump for the Eagles. He gave up one hit and a one run in two innings of work. Claar took the victory. He pitched three innings and struck out five.
Kolton Layman went the distance for the Pointers. Brayden Hanshaw and Joey Lobaldo each collected a hit for the Pointers. Blaine Freeman recorded the team’s lone RBI.
S. POINT 100 110 0 — 3 2 2
FAIRVIEW 000 050 X — 5 6 2
Layman and Chapman; Harper, Adkins (3), Claar (4), Manning (7) and C. Harper. W—Claar. L—Layman. 2B—Lobaldo (SP), Johnson (F).