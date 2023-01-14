FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County did not have much time to bask in their victory over rival Rowan County. The Panthers faced a quick turnaround the following day when Augusta came calling for a Saturday afternoon tip.
Fleming County left the court happy once again after Lucas Jolly scored a career-high 27 points. He was a major contributor to the home-standing Panthers’ hot-shooting performance.
Jolly made nine of his 10 attempts from the field as his team ended the game shooting 53%. Fleming County (11-7) held off an Augusta rally to win, 72-67.
Seth Hickerson and Adam Hargett each hit four 3-pointers for Fleming County. Hickerson netted 25 points and Hargett added 14. Isaac Frye grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with his eight points.
Fleming County has won four of its last five games.
Augusta (8-7) had three players in double figures. Conner Snapp led the way with 28 points, LJ Conner amassed 17 points and Keeton Bach finished with 10.
AUGUSTA 17 20 14 16 — 67
FLEMING CO. 25 19 12 21 — 72
Fleming County (72) — Jolly 27, Hickerson 25, Hargett 14, Frye 8, Roberts 3, James, Knarr, Cropper. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Hickerson 4, Hargett 4, Roberts) FT: 18-26. Fouls: 9
Augusta (67) -- Conner 17, Snapp 28, Bach 14, Kelsch 4, Hinson 4, Conner. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Conner 3, Snapp 3, Bach 4) FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
Letcher Co. Central 81
Boyd County 77
ERMINE Boyd County had not played in 12 days when it met Letcher County Central on Saturday night.
It took the Lions only 8 minutes to shake off the rust. The two teams combined for 62 points in the final quarter, but the Cougars had already entered the final frame with a 12-point cushion, and it was enough to hold on for the victory.
Both teams spent most of the fourth stanza at the free throw line where they totaled 38 attempts. The Lions won the quarter, 35-27.
Letcher County Central (12-5) received 22 points from Nigel Nichols and 21 from Jayden Hoff. Kaden Adams chipped in 18.
Boyd County (11-4) was led in scoring by Cole Hicks with a team-high 21 points. Jacob Spurlock netted 17 points, Jason Ellis racked up 15 and Alex Martin recorded 10.
BOYD CO. 18 9 15 35 — 77
LETCHER CO. CENTRAL 25 15 14 27 — 81
Boyd County (77) — Hicks 21, Spurlock 17, Ellis 15, Taylor 7, R. Holbrook 7, Martin 10, T. Holbrook, Smith, Jones. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Hicks 4, Spurlock 2, Martin) FT: 18-29. Fouls: 22.
Letcher County Central (81) — Nichols 22, Hoff 21, Dixon 5, Adams 18, Boggs, Whitaker 9, Wright 1, Bailey, Higgins 5. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Nichols 5, Whitaker 2, Higgins) FT: 19-27. Fouls: 2
FRIDAY
Fleming County 57
Rowan County 40
MOREHEAD Fleming County jumped out to an early lead against their rival on Friday night.
The Panthers held a 17-6 advantage over Rowan County after one quarter and finished the same way, outscoring the Vikings, 16-9, in the final frame to come away with a victory.
Fleming County (10-7) made the most of their trips to the free throw line. The Panthers made twelve shots from the charity stripe. Rowan County (7-9) had only one shot during the game.
Fleming County placed four players in double figures. Adam Hargett had a game-high 16 points. Seth Hickerson finished with a double-double after he scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Lucas Jolly netted 11 points and Isaac Frye added 10.
Colby Wilburn led the Vikings with 13 points. Dashawn Watson tallied 11.
FLEMING CO. 17 12 12 16 — 57
ROWAN CO. 6 14 11 9 — 40
Fleming County (57)—Jolly 11, Hickerson 12, Hargett 16, Frye 10, Roberts 3, James 2, Knarr 2. 3Pt FGs: 7 (Hickerson, Hargett 4, Roberts, James) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 8.
Rowan County (40)—Watson 11, Maxey 2, Ingles 9, Hammonds 2, Wilburn 13, Horton 3, White, Watson, Parker. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Ingles 3, Wilburn, Horton) FT: 1-1. Fouls: 15.
GIRLS
Fleming County 63
Bourbon County 42
FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County was the beneficiary of a strong second quarter on Friday night.
It gave the Panthers a 19-point halftime lead. They built on it in the third frame and had more than enough to withstand Bourbon County’s rally attempt to close out a win on their home floor.
Fleming County (6-10) splashed nine 3s against the Colonels. Mallory Price buried five from downtown and recorded 17 points to lead her team in scoring.
Sadie Price hit two long-range buckets and ended her night with 15 points. Ava Watson posted 13.
Bourbon County (6-10) received 12 points from Bethany Simpson and 10 points apiece from Laiken Hardin and Zaida Villanueva.
BOURBON CO. 9 11 10 12 — 42
FLEMING CO. 16 23 15 9 — 63
Bourbon County (42)—Hardin 10, Simpson 12, Z. Villanueva 10, Howell 7, Solorio 3. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Hardin 2, Z. Villanueva, Solorio) FT: 10-15. Fouls: 7.
Fleming County (63)—S. Price 15, Adams 7, Jackson 2, M. Price 17, Watson 13, Holland 2, Kelly 5, Garcia 2. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (S. Price 2, M. Price 5, Kelly, Watson) FT: 6-11. Fouls: 13.