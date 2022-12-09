FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County busted out to a 21-10 lead through one frame and expanded it to 50-19 at intermission en route to a 78-39 victory to open 61st District seeding on Friday night.
Seth Hickerson scored 19 points to lead four Panthers (5-0, 1-0 district seeding) in double figures. Adam Hargett chipped in 15 points, Lucas Jolly added 13 and Brodie Knarr produced 12.
Brevon Ricker scored 21 points for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1 district seeding) to lead all scorers.
The teams are slated to meet again Feb. 3 in Frenchburg.
MENIFEE CO. 10 9 6 14 — 39
FLEMING CO. 21 29 12 16 — 78
Menifee County (39) — Manley 9, Jolly 4, C. Perkins 1, Z. Perkins 2, Ricker 21, Williams 2, Brooks, Deskins, Hatton. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Ricker 3). FT: 6-12. Fouls: 5.
Fleming County (78) — Jolly 13, Hickerson 19, Hargett 5, Frye 8, Roberts 2, James 2, Knarr 12, Applegate 3, Kielman 4, Faris, Ishmael, P. Cropper. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hickerson 3, Hargett, Applegate). FT: 1-1. Fouls: 11.