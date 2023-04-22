PIKEVILLE Triples did most of the damage in the All “A” Classic state sectional on Friday night, but Pikeville eventually had enough to double up Raceland and advance with a 4-2 victory.
The Rams grabbed an early lead in the third inning. Connor Thacker tripled off Panthers starter Isaac Duty to score a run and Clay Coldiron’s RBI single gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage.
Pikeville quickly answered with a two-RBI triple by Wade Hensley in the bottom of the frame that was backed up by run-scoring single from Jack Lowe to provide the winning margin.
No runs were scored the rest of the way. Raceland’s Brayden Webb and Duty would not allow another tally to cross the plate. Webb struck out two into the sixth inning.
Duty struck out 10 batters and walked two. The Panthers called to the bullpen and the Rams moved the tying run to second base in the seventh stanza. Dylan Thompson closed the game and saved the win for Pikeville.
Bradyn Hall was 2 for 3 from his leadoff spot and scored once for the Panthers.
Kadin Shore was also 2 for 3 at the plate for the Rams.
The Panthers move on to play the Somerset-Sayre winner in the state quarterfinals at Campbellsville on Saturday.
In the Kentucky 2A state tournament in Owensboro, Whitley County defeated Greenup County, 12-2, in a state quarterfinal game on April 22. Matthew Boggs made the All-Tournament team.
RACELAND 002 000 0 — 2 5 0
PIKEVILLE 013 000 X — 4 7 0
Webb, Shore (6) and Lynd; Duty, Thompson (7). W—Duty. L—Webb. 3B—Thacke