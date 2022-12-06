LLOYD Greenup County got back in it on Monday with a strong second quarter.
Fleming County ran away with it in the third.
The visiting Panthers outscored the Musketeers 23-6 in the third frame on Monday night to pull away to a 76-50 victory in the Greenhouse.
Seth Hickerson scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures for Fleming County (3-0). Lucas Jolly added 20 points, Adam Hargett chipped in 14 and Isaac Frye dropped in 11.
Eli Adkins netted 11 points for Greenup County (0-3). Bryson Chandley and Isaiah Perkins each collected nine points.
FLEMING CO. 23 17 23 13 – 76
GREENUP CO. 13 20 6 11 – 50
Fleming County (76) – Jolly 20, Hickerson 22, Hargett 14, Frye 11, Roberts 3, James 4, Knarr 2, Faris, Applegate, P. Cropper, Kielman, Ishmael. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hargett 3, Hickerson 2, Roberts). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 17.
Greenup County (50) – B. Adkins 7, E. Adkins 11, Chandley 9, I. Perkins 9, Underwood 2, Veach 8, Wireman 4, Gammon, Gibson, Herrington. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (E. Adkins, I. Perkins). FT: 18-23. Fouls: 11.
GIRLS
Greenup County 60, Fleming County 54
FLEMINGSBURG The visiting Musketeers rallied from a five-point deficit through three frames by outscoring the Panthers 21-10 in the fourth quarter on Monday night.
Rachel Bush scored 33 points and Emily Maynard chipped in 20 for Greenup County (2-1).
Bush both attempted and made more foul shots than Fleming County did – she was 10 for 10 at the charity stripe, while the Panthers went 5 for 9.
Maynard contributed five treys.
Ameerah Jackson scored 18 points, Ava Watson produced 15 and Ariana Adams totaled 12 for Fleming County (1-3).
GREENUP CO. 11 15 13 21 – 60
FLEMING CO. 14 19 11 10 – 54
Greenup County (60) – Bush 33, Maynard 20, Spencer 5, Crum 2, McCormick, Boltz. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Maynard 5, Bush 3). FT: 14-19. Fouls: 14.
Fleming County (54) – Jackson 18, S. Price 3, Adams 12, Holland 3, M. Price 3, Watson 15, Argo. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (S. Price, Holland, M. Price). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 16.
Russell 64, East Carter 11
RUSSELL The host Red Devils led 23-3 through one frame and 43-5 at intermission to cruise in Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament consolation action on Monday night.
Shaelyn Steele totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds for Russell (2-1). Gabby Oborne scored 10 points.
Ten Red Devils scored.
Makyla Waggoner’s seven points paced the Raiders (0-3).
The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 10 in Grayson.
E. CARTER 3 2 6 0 – 11
RUSSELL 23 20 8 13 – 64
East Carter (11) – Waggoner 7, Williams 3, McGuire 1, Bush, Moore, Tussey, Rutledge, A. Hall, Ockerman, Roberts, Bishop, A. Boggs, R. Hall. 3-Pt. FG: None. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 13.
Russell (64) – Steele 11, Quinn 6, Sanders 7, Darnell 4, Howard 4, Oborne 10, Fitzpatrick 4, M. Adkins 8, Cameron 3, Fleming 7, Atkins, Boyd, Allen. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Oborne 2, M. Adkins 2, Cameron, Steele, Sanders). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 12.
Paintsville 52, Betsy Layne 37
PAINTSVILLE The host Tigers came back from a two-point deficit through one period to outscore the Bobcats in each quarter after that on Monday night.
Kylie Kinner scored 21 points and Emilea Preece dropped in 18 for Paintsville (2-0).
Haleigh Damron scored 13 points and Jaden Pente added 11 for Betsy Layne (0-3).
The teams combined to go 20 for 25 at the foul line.
B. LAYNE 11 4 11 11 – 37
PAINTSVILLE 9 13 17 13 – 52
Betsy Layne (37) – Thacker 4, Pente 11, Damron 13, Martin 4, Hall 5, K. Williams, Howell, Jarrell. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Thacker, Damron, Hall). FT: 10-13. Fouls: 12.
Paintsville (52) – Helton 5, Keeton 5, Kinner 21, Mulcahy 3, Preece 18, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Kinner 3, Preece 2, Helton, Keeton, Mulcahy). FT: 10-12. Fouls: 11.