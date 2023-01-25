Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 57F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.