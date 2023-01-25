FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County placed four players in double figures in a 77-71 win over Montgomery County on Tuesday night.
There wasn't much separation during the game or in the scorebook. The Indians had a quartet of double-figure scorers as well.
Montgomery County led by six after one quarter, but the Panthers clawed their way back to even by halftime and won the third quarter, 20-14.
The two battled to a stalemate in the final frame and Fleming County (14-8) closed out the victory.
Isaac Frye continues to record double-doubles and he didn't disappoint against the Indians. He posted 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lucas Jolly netted 23 points and seven assists to lead the team. Seth Hickerson tallied 18 points and Adam Hargett contributed 12.
Maury Thompson finished with 23 points to lead Montgomery County (13-8). Breccan Decker kept pace with 15 points, Luke Fawns had 14 points and Dawson Gentry ended the game with 13.
MONTGOMERY CO. 24 8 14 25 -- 71
FLEMING CO. 18 14 20 25 -- 77
Montgomery County (71) -- Thompson 23, Fawns 14, Decker 15, Carroll 3, Gentry 13, Hatton 3, Stull, Roe 1. 3-Pt FGs: 13 (Thompson 6, Fawns 2, Decker, Carroll, Gentry 3) FT: 2-5. Fouls: 16.
Fleming County (77) -- Jolly, 23 Hickerson 18, Hargett 12, Frye 17, Roberts, James 4, Knarr 3. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Jolly 2, Hickerson 2, Frye, James, Knarr) FT: 16-21. Fouls: 8.