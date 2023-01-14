MOREHEAD Fleming County jumped out to an early lead against their rival on Friday night.
The Panthers held a 17-6 advantage over Rowan County after one quarter and finished the same way, outscoring the Vikings, 16-9, in the final frame to come away with a 57-40 victory.
Fleming County (10-7) made the most of their trips to the free throw line. The Panthers made twelve shots from the charity stripe. Rowan County (7-9) had only one shot during the game.
Fleming County placed four players in double figures. Adam Hargett had a game-high 16 points. Seth Hickerson finished with a double-double after he scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Lucas Jolly netted 11 points and Isaac Frye added 10.
Colby Wilburn led the Vikings with 13 points. Dashawn Watson tallied 11.
FLEMING CO. 17 12 12 16 — 57
ROWAN CO. 6 14 11 9 — 40
Fleming County (57)—Jolly 11, Hickerson 12, Hargett 16, Frye 10, Roberts 3, James 2, Knarr 2. 3Pt FGs: 7 (Hickerson, Hargett 4, Roberts, James) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 8.
Rowan County (40)—Watson 11, Maxey 2, Ingles 9, Hammonds 2, Wilburn 13, Horton 3, White, Watson, Parker. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Ingles 3, Wilburn, Horton) FT: 1-1. Fouls: 15.
GIRLS
Fleming County 63
Bourbon County 42
FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County was the beneficiary of a strong second quarter on Friday night.
It gave the Panthers a 19-point halftime lead. They built on it in the third frame and had more than enough to withstand Bourbon County’s rally attempt to close out a win on their home floor.
Fleming County (6-10) splashed nine 3s against the Colonels. Mallory Price buried five from downtown and recorded 17 points to lead her team in scoring.
Sadie Price hit two long-range buckets and ended her night with 15 points. Ava Watson posted 13.
Bourbon County (6-10) received 12 points from Bethany Simpson and 10 points apiece from Laiken Hardin and Zaida Villanueva.
BOURBON CO. 9 11 10 12 — 42
FLEMING CO. 16 23 15 9 — 63
Bourbon County (42)—Hardin 10, Simpson 12, Z. Villanueva 10, Howell 7, Solorio 3. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Hardin 2, Z. Villanueva, Solorio) FT: 10-15. Fouls: 7.
Fleming County (63)—S. Price 15, Adams 7, Jackson 2, M. Price 17, Watson 13, Holland 2, Kelly 5, Garcia 2. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (S. Price 2, M. Price 5, Kelly, Watson) FT: 6-11. Fouls: 13.