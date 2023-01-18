FLEMINGSBURG Adam Hargett guided Fleming County to a district win on Tuesday night.
The forward had a mostly clean stat sheet against Bath County. He hit eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 28 points. Hargett added nine rebounds.
The Panthers produced another high-scoring performance against the Wildcats after Bath County clipped them last month in overtime, 90-89.
Fleming County’s defense limited their opponent’s point production while shooting 60% from the field, connected on 14 triples and dished out 24 assists. The Panthers grabbed the lead at the start of the game and never gave it back.
Seth Hickerson hit four baskets from downtown as he collected 20 points and 11 assists for Fleming County (12-7). Isaac Frye tallied another double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.
Montana Brashear was the only Bath County (10-6) player in double figures with 10 points. Zack Otis netted nine points.
BATH CO. 16 12 13 16 — 57
FLEMING CO. 25 17 21 23 — 86
Bath County (57) — Brashear 10, Nzungize 8, Otis 9, Smith 5, Sorell 8, Bashford 3, Bowling, Bradley, Butcher, Manley 6, McCarty 3 , Robinson 5, B. Roussos, P. Roussos. 3-Pt FGs: 11 (Bashford, Brashear 2, Manley 2, McCarty, Otis, Robinson, Sorell) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 11.
Fleming County (86) — Jolly 6, Hickerson 20, Hargett 28, Frye 16, Roberts 3, James, Knarr 5, Applegate 2, P. Cropper, G. Cropper 2, Kielman 2, Ishamael 2. 3-Pt FGs: 14 (Hickerson 4, Hargett 8, Roberts, Knarr) FT: 8-9. Fouls: 9.