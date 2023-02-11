HAZARD Jacob Spurlock hit seven 3s against Perry County Central as Boyd County stayed hot beyond the arc on Friday night.
The visiting Lions hit 12 triples. Cole Hicks added three made buckets from downtown.
Spurlock led Boyd County (21-4) with 25 points and scored five in the overtime period. The Lions held on for a 71-70 victory over the Commodores.
Hicks finished with 19 points. Jason Ellis contributed nine points and Rhett Holbrook posted eight.
Perry County Central (13-13) led after one quarter, but Spurlock canned four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points in the second period to help give Boyd County a two-point lead at the break.
It was all even after the third and fourth quarters to force extra basketball. It was the third overtime game of the season for the Lions.
Kizer Slone paced the Commodores with 25 points. Trayton Woods had 11 points and Tyler Day added 10.
BOYD CO. 10 18 19 17 7 -- 71
PERRY CO. CENT. 12 14 21 17 6 -- 70
Boyd County (71) -- Hicks 19, Spurlock 25, Ellis 9, Taylor 6, R. Holbrook 8, T. Holbrook 4, Martin. 3-Pt FGs: 12 (Hicks 3, Spurlock 7, Ellis, R. Holbrook) FT: 5-7. Fouls: 11.
Perry County Central (70) -- Beverly 8, Slone 25, Day 10, Knight 8, Castle 6, Woods 11, McAlarnis 2, Neace. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Slone, Woods) FT: 2-6. Fouls: 13.
Lewis County 54
Raceland 52
RACELAND Braedyn McGlone scored a bucket off the feed from Trey Gerike with 44 seconds left. Gerike added two late free throws and it was enough to hold off a Raceland charge for the win.
The Rams would get one last shot in the final seconds, but it bounced off the rim.
With the Lions victory, the pairings for the boys 63rd District Tournament have been set. Russell will play Raceland (12-15) and Greenup County meets host Lewis County (9-17).
Gerike had 25 points to lead the Lions. Caden Box and McGlone each had eight points.
The Rams had three players reach double figures. Christian Large had a team-high 17 points. Connor Thacker recorded 11 points and Jonah Arnett netted 10.
LEWIS CO. 14 11 12 17 -- 54
RACELAND 11 11 21 9 -- 52
Lewis County (54) -- Box 8, H. Gerike, Collins 6, T. Gerike 25, Puente, McGlone 8, Tackett, Prater 2, Noble 5. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Box 2, Collins 2, T. Gerike 3, McGlone 2) FT: 3-9. Fouls: 10.
Raceland (52) -- Topping 1, Large 17, Newman 3, Arnett 10, Ison, Thacker 11, Gauze 6, Sutton 4. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Large 2, Newman, Arnett 2, Thacker 3) FT: 10-11. Fouls: 17.