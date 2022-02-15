PAINTSVILLE Host Paintsville led Mountain Mission (Virginia) by seven points after one quarter and pulled away with an 18-8 bulge in the second frame to win, 65-55, on Monday night.
Emilea Preece scored 19 points, Kali Mulcahy dropped in 18 and Camryn Helton pitched in 17 for the Tigers (16-10).
Paintsville connected on 13 3-pointers. Mulcahy netted six and Helton drained four.
Anna Chacha led the Challengers with 13 points. Juliana Chacha and Gladness Peter netted 11 apiece and Millicah Vicent tallied 10.
M. MISSION 15 8 12 20 -- 55
PAINTSVILLE 22 18 14 11 -- 65
Mountain Mission (55) -- J. Chacha 11, A. Chacha 13, S. Chacha 2, M. Chacha 5, Peter 11, Bekele 3, Vicent 10. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Peter 3, M. Chacha, Bekele). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 13.
Paintsville (65) -- Helton 17, Kinner 4, Hyden 7, Mulcahy 18, Preece 19, Baldwin. 3-Pt. FG: 13 (Mulcahy 6, Helton 4, Hyden 2, Preece). FT: 12-15. Fouls: 8.
Wheelersburg 53, Ironton 32
WHEELERSBURG The visiting Fighting Tigers, seeded 17th of the OHSAA Southeast District's 31 Division III teams, were tied with the state's top-ranked squad and the bracket's top seed through one quarter on Monday night in the sectional tournament final. And Ironton still lingered within 31-23 of the Pirates at intermission.
Then Wheelersburg outscored the Tigers 22-9 in the second half to pull away.
Makenna Walker scored 20 points and Lexie Rucker chipped in 10 for the Pirates (21-0), who advance to the district tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Waverly against North Adams. The eighth-seeded Green Devils beat nine-seed Coal Grove, 40-32, in a sectional final in Seaman on Monday night.
Evan Williams netted 15 points to pace Ironton (10-13).
IRONTON 13 10 2 7 -- 32
W'BURG 13 18 10 12 -- 53
Ironton (32) -- E. Williams 15, Carpenter 8, C. Cecil 2, K. Williams 3, I. Morgan 4, Gonzalez, Lackey, L. Morgan, K. Cecil, White, Bowen. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (E. Williams, Carpenter, K. Williams). FT: 7-8. Fouls: 7.
Wheelersburg (53) -- Whittaker 7, Coriell 5, Keeney 7, Walker 20, Rucker 10, Eaton 4, Tilley, Heimbach, Kennard, Charles, Hamilton, Jones. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Whittaker, Coriell, Keeney). FT: 2-6. Fouls: 7.