PAINTSVILLE Floyd Central grabbed an early lead at Paintsville on Tuesday night.
The Tigers rebounded from a scoreless first quarter with 19 points in the second frame to take a six-point advantage at halftime. Paintsville held on for the 42-33 victory.
The Jaguars increased their output in the second half, but could not complete the comeback.
Emilea Preece splashed four triples and tallied a team-high 19 points for the Tigers. Kylie Kinner also produced double figures with 14 points.
Riley Jo Compton netted 13 points for Floyd Central (11-5).
Paintsville (8-6) host Johnson Central on Friday.
F. CENTRAL 8 5 10 10 — 33
PAINTSVILLE 0 19 15 8 — 42
Floyd Central (33) — Martin, Shannon 4, Harvel 7, Holle, Johnson 9, Compton 13. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Shannon, Harvel, Johnson) FT: 4-6. Fouls: 13.
Paintsville (42) — Helton 5, Kinner 14, Hyden 1, Mulchany 3, Preece 19. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Helton, Kinner, Mulchany, Preece 4). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 10.
MONDAY
Boyd Co. 53
East Carter 15
GRAYSON Visiting Boyd County pitched a shutout in the first quarter on Monday night, leading 24-0 after one quarter and 41-5 at intermission en route to a running-clock victory over East Carter.
Audrey Biggs totaled 22 points for the Lions (8-3) in a rousing victory in what is traditionally one of the 16th Region's top rivalries. Myla Hamilton pitched in nine points and Emilee Neese and Taylor Bartrum added eight apiece for Boyd County.
Savannah Adams scored five points to pace the Raiders (1-11).
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 27 in Summit.
BOYD CO. 24 17 8 4 -- 53
E. CARTER 0 5 5 5 -- 15
Boyd County (53) -- Bartrum 8, S. Stevens 2, Jordan 4, Neese 8, Hamilton 9, Biggs 22, Ray, M. Stevens, Opell, Moore, Ramey, Stewart. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Neese 2, Biggs 2). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 11.
East Carter (15) -- Mac. Moore 3, Marcum 3, Adams 5, Rutledge 4, Ockerman, R. Boggs, Mad. Moore, Bishop, Tiller, Tussey, McGuire. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Mac. Moore, Marcum, Adams). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 8.
BOYS
Lawrence County 99, Huntington St. Joe 61
HUNTINGTON A demonstration of how quick the Bulldogs were Monday night occurred in the second quarter, when the new video board in the Irish gym flashed "Defense! Defense! Defense!," but Lawrence County already had scored and St. Joe possessed the ball.
Cody Maynard scored a game-high 29 points for the Bulldogs (14-2). Maynard had plenty of help, as Tyler Johnson scored 22 and Trenton Adkins 20. Will Lafferty chipped in 11.
The Irish (6-3), ranked No. 4 in West Virginia's Class A, stayed with the Bulldogs early and led most of the first quarter. Lawrence County, though, began the second period on a 10-0 run to turn a 25-23 deficit to a 33-25 lead it never gave up. The Bulldogs led by as many as 17 before settling for a 49-34 halftime advantage.
Lawrence County made 45 of 67 shots (67.1%), including 10 from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Irish 35-24.
Playing their third game in as many days didn't appear to bother the newly crowned Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament champion Bulldogs, who closed the contest on a 20-4 run.
Jesse Muncy paced St. Joe with 19 points. Jaden Prince scored 14 and Caden Ehirim added 13.
LAWRENCE CO. 23 26 21 29 -- 99
HUNT. ST. JOE 25 9 20 7 -- 61
Lawrence County (99) -- Johnson 22, Maynard 29, Bloomfield 4, Bellomy 6, Adkins 20, Brown 5, Ratliff 3, Gillespie 3, Lafferty 11.
Huntington St. Joe (61) -- Cooney, Ehirim 13, Prince 14, Johnson 3, Fortner 6, Uba 2, Reynolds, Bryant, Chen, Woelfel, Muncy 19, Ignatiadis 3.