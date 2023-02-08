LOUISA Kensley Feltner knows how to deliver at the end of games.
On Wednesday night, she became a distributor in the closing seconds against Russell and delivered a dish to Abby Nelson under the basket for the game-winner in Lawrence County's 75-74 victory.
The clock showed 7.4 seconds remaining and the visiting Red Devils clinging to a one-point lead. Feltner took the ball the length of the court, and when the defense converged on her, the senior slipped an assist to Nelson between two defenders for the deciding points.
"This wasn't our best defensive effort tonight," Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. "Russell is very hard to guard, but we battled back and made enough winning plays to come out with a win. I'm proud of our kids for playing hard and battling the way we did down the stretch. We knew this game would help prepare our girls for postseason play."
Russell (17-10) made a trio of triples in the first quarter to open the game with a 19-12 lead. The Bulldogs trimmed the margin to two by halftime and the two teams stayed close in the second half, combining for 52 points in the final frame.
Kensley Feltner scored 12 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter for Lawrence County (20-5). Sophie Adkins ended her night with 13 points. Kaison Ward added 12 points and Leandra Curnutte netted 11.
"We are definitely glad to see multiple players in double figures," Melinda Feltner said. "That's what it's going to take for us to be successful in postseason play."
Shaelyn Steele paced the Red Devils with 26 points. Bella Quinn contributed 15 points. Josie Atkins posted consecutive double-figure games with 10 points and Courtney Fitzpatrick supplied nine.
RUSSELL 19 11 20 24 -- 74
LAWRENCE CO. 12 16 19 28 -- 75
Russell (74) -- Steele 26, Quinn 15, Howard, Sanders, Darnell 8, Oborne 6, Fitzpatrick 9, Atkins 10, Adkins. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Steele 4, Quinn 3, Darnell 2) FT: 5-6. Fouls: 21.
Lawrence County (75) - Feltner 29, Curnutte 11, Ward 12, Adkins 13, Nelson 4, Holt 2, Maynard 2, Patton 2. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Feltner 2, Ward 2, Adkins 2) FT: 15-23. Fouls: 12..