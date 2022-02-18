PAINTSVILLE Visiting Greenup County broke free from a tie game through three quarters by scoring the only field goal of the fourth quarter in a 44-39 win at Paintsville on Friday night.
Emma Frazier scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth frame, including the only bucket of the quarter for either team. She finished 11 for 12 at the foul line to complement Rachel Bush's 21 points for the Musketeers (18-9), who were 17 for 19 on charity tosses as a team.
Emilea Preece scored 13 points and Kylie Kinner dropped in 11 for the Tigers (17-11). Paintsville made 12 of its 15 free throws.
GREENUP CO. 12 10 11 11 -- 44
PAINTSVILLE 10 10 13 6 -- 39
Greenup County (44) -- Frazier 13, Bush 21, Spencer 3, Karle 7, Gammon, Maynard. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Bush 2, Spencer). FT: 17-19. Fouls: 11.
Paintsville (39) -- Helton 5, Kinner 11, Hyden 7, Mulcahy 3, Preece 13, Baldwin. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Kinner, Hyden, Mulcahy). FT: 12-15. Fouls: 13.
BOYS
Fairview 66, Phelps 56
PHELPS The visiting Eagles outscored the Hornets 11-2 in the second period to get separation on Friday night.
Jaxon Manning scored 29 points, finishing 11 for 15 at the foul line for Fairview (11-17). Tanner Johnson chipped in 14 points.
Mason Prater pitched in 24 points for Phelps (10-17). Melvin McCoy added 11 and Landon Dotson dropped in 10.
FAIRVIEW 16 11 21 18 -- 66
PHELPS 18 2 20 16 -- 56
Fairview (66) -- Johnson 14, Smith 9, Manning 29, Day 9, Caldwell 5, Mitchell, Reihs. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Johnson 2, Manning 2, Smith, Day, Caldwell). FT: 13-17. Fouls: 17.
Phelps (56) -- Prater 24, Mounts 4, McCoy 11, Flemings 2, Dotson 10, Daniels 5, Turnmire. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Prater 3). FT: 13-21. Fouls: 19.