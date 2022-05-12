LLOYD Greenup County scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on four more in the fourth to build a big early lead in a 10-0 run-rule victory over Ironton on Friday night.
Bradley Adkins, Brock Kitchen and Cohen Underwood each had two hits for the Musketeers (20-11), who completed a sweep of the two-day, home-and-home series with the Fighting Tigers.
Carson Wireman scored three runs and Underwood drove in a trio. Underwood doubled and tripled.
Matthew Boggs got the win, allowing four hits and no walks. He had one strikeout.
Matt Sheridan took the decision for Ironton (10-12), which committed four errors that helped lead to seven unearned Musketeers runs.
Eli Adkins had two hits for the Fighting Tigers.
IRONTON 000 00 -- 0 0 4
GREENUP CO. 304 3X — 10 7 0
Sheridan, Ginger (4) and Moatz, Bias; Boggs and Bays. W — Boggs. L — Sheridan. 2B — Adkins (GC), Underwood (GC). 3B — Underwood (GC).
THURSDAY
Greenup County 8, Ironton 3
IRONTON Greenup County collected three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh inning to pull away from Ironton on Thursday night.
Elijah Hankins posted a pair of RBIs without a hit. Carson Wireman and Cohen Underwood combined for four hits, five runs and knocked in two as the Musketeers took advantage of seven Fighting Tigers errors.
Wireman hit two doubles and Brock Kitchen added another for Greenup County.
Underwood went the distance on the hill to deliver the win. He struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a walk.
GREENUP CO. 100 310 3 — 8 6 0
IRONTON 002 001 0 — 3 8 7
Underwood and Bays; Wylie, Kerns (5) and Bias. W--Underwood. L--Wylie. 2B--Kitchen (GC), Wireman 2 (GC), Kleinman (I).
WEDNESDAY
Fairview 8, Portsmouth West 5
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio After falling behind 3-0, Fairview came roaring back to score six runs in its final at-bat to record a road victory over Portsmouth West on Wednesday night.
Bradly Adkins posted a pair of RBIs and was 2 for 4 at the plate for the Eagles. The senior also collected a triple and scored twice.
Chase Bradley had two hits in three plate appearances and an RBI. Jacob Claar had a double and knocked in a run.
Cameron Harper totaled two hits. Dustin Allen and Harper each drove in a run during the comeback victory.
Tanner Johnson went the distance on the mound to pick up the win for Fairview (17-9-1).
Eli Sayre and Jakob Tipton both amassed two RBIs for the Senators.
FAIRVIEW 000 200 6 — 8 10 0
P. WEST 003 020 0 — 5 8 3
Johnson and Harper; Fike, Tipton (7) and Sayre. 2B—Claar (F), Tipton (PW). 3B—Adkins (F).
SOFTBALL
Johnson Central 11, Ashland 4
PAINTSVILLE Johnson Central tallied 10 runs over three middle innings on Thursday to propel the Golden Eagles to a win over visiting Ashland.
Johnson Central recorded three in the fourth frame and added five more in the fifth to gain separation from the Kittens.
Randi Delong led the way at the plate. She was 2 for 4 with a double, scored three times and drove in four runs. Kendal Hall produced two hits and two RBIs.
Keylee Blair, Abigail Williams, Jaden Bowling, Kaleigh Welsh and Claire Gamble each sent a runner home for Johnson Central (18-10).
Abbie Stambaugh struck out six batters and allowed just one hit. She didn’t pitch the required four complete innings to be involved in the decision.
Jada Erwin recorded two hits for Ashland (7-18). Erin Patrick and Addi Laine each knocked in two runs.
ASHLAND 000 202 0 — 4 5 4
J. CENTRAL 012 350 X — 11 10 2
Erwin, Samuel (4) and Patrick; Stambaugh, Blair (4) and Vaughn (7) and Gamble. W--Blair. L--Erwin. 2B--Samuel (A), Laine (A), Hall (JC), Delong (JC).