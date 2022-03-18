LLOYD Jonah Gibson compiled a one-hit shutout and Carson Wireman had two hits to back him in a 6-0 Greenup County victory over Bath County on Friday night.
Gibson fanned seven Wildcats and walked none in a route-going performance for the Musketeers (2-0).
Wireman went 2 for 3 and Hunter Clevenger and Logan Bays scored a pair of runs apiece for host Greenup County.
Corbin Sorrell had the lone hit for Bath County (2-1).
Jacob Easton took the decision in relief, allowing five runs — three earned — on three hits, with four strikeouts and six walks. The Wildcats committed four errors behind him.
It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2013 16th Region Tournament.
BATH CO. 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
GREENUP CO. 103 110 X — 6 5 1
Easton, Carpenter (5) and Smith; Gibson and Bays. W — Gibson. L — Easton. 2B — Wireman (GC).