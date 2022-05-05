LLOYD Five Musketeers had multiple hits in a 9-0 Greenup County whitewashing of Minford (Ohio) in the Peoples Bank Classic on Thursday.
Matthew Boggs, Elijah Hankins, Logan Bays, Bradley Adkins and Cade Hunt had two hits each for Greenup County (16-10). Hankins and Hunt drove in two runs apiece.
Jonah Gibson worked a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and one walk to go with five strikeouts.
Jacob Lewis took the decision for the Falcons.
MINFORD 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
GREENUP CO. 023 040 X — 9 14 2
Lewis, Alley (4), Matiz (5) and Matiz, Thacker; Gibson and Bays. W — Gibson. L — Lewis. 2B — Hankins (GC), Bays (GC), Boggs (GC), Adkins (GC).
Rose Hill Christian 2, Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) 0
ASHLAND The host Royals’ Luke Pennington drove in two runs and brother Chase Pennington allowed no Lions runs on Thursday night at Central Park.
Jacob Tyler and Cody Hensley each scored runs for Rose Hill (8-7).
Chase Pennington allowed four hits and two walks and had 11 strikeouts.
Ryan Breeding took the decision for Teays Valley. He fanned four Royals and walked two over three frames in a starting role. Breeding allowed three hits.
It was the Royals' first win in three meetings this season with the Lions. All three have been decided by three runs or fewer.
TEAYS VALLEY 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
ROSE HILL 002 000 X -- 2 4 1
Breeding, Hanks (4) and Turner; C. Pennington and Hensley. W — C. Pennington. L — Breeding.