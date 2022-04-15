CYNTHIANA Greenup County tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning on Friday night to come back from a run down and upend Lexington Christian, 5-3, in the Harrison Memorial Hospital Invitational at Harrison County.
Matthew Boggs doubled and drove in two runs for the Musketeers (11-4), who picked up five hits.
Cameron Carroll got the decision, working six innings and allowing three runs — two earned. He scattered six hits, struck out seven Eagles and walked four.
Jonah Gibson pitched a hitless seventh for the save.
Blake Campbell took the loss for Lexington Christian (6-8). He went the distance and allowed five hits, with four walks and one punchout.
GREENUP CO. 010 100 3 — 5 5 1
LEX. CHRISTIAN 110 001 0 — 3 6 2
Carroll, Gibson (7) and Wireman; Campbell and Crosbie. W — Carroll. L — Campbell. Sv — Gibson. 2B — Boggs (GC), Kitchen (GC), Campbell (LCA), Cook (LCA).