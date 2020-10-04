LLOYD Greenup County’s big lead didn’t stand up, but its defense did.
Down 14-0 at halftime, visiting Montgomery County rallied to force overtime on Friday night. But the Musketeers got the ball first in the extra session and scored on Quintan Farrow’s fourth-down 3-yard run, and Brady Clevenger and Noah Nichols teamed up to stop the Indians on fourth-and-goal to end it.
Farrow rushed for 146 yards on 22 carries. Auston Clarkson came down with three of Carson Wireman’s five completions for 62 yards.
Chase Adkins ran for a pair of short touchdowns in the first half — the second one with 15 seconds to go before intermission — to put the Musketeers (2-1) ahead by two scores at the break.
The game-ending tackle was one of 18 stops credited at least partially to Clevenger — six solo, 12 assisted.
Montgomery County is 0-3.
MONTGOMERY CO. 0 0 8 6 0 — 14
GREENUP CO. 6 8 0 0 7 — 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Farrow 22-146, Henderson 9-38, Wireman 7-27, Adkins 4-10, Clevenger 1-3.
Greenup County passing: Wireman 5 of 11 for 70 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Clarkson 3-62, Farrow 2-8.
East Carter 70, Betsy Layne 34
BETSY LAYNE The visiting Raiders set a school record for the most points in a game in a wild Thursday night game.
East Carter rushed 46 times for 540 yards, led by Jacob Underwood’s 16 totes for 293 yards and five touchdowns — the first one a 70-yarder on the first play from scrimmage.
Charlie Terry chipped in 175 yards on 12 totes and a score. The Raiders completed the only pass they threw — a 17-yard scoring hookup from Kanyon Kozee to Brodey Stamper. Kozee also rushed for two TDs.
East Carter (3-1) broke open a one-score game after one quarter by outscoring the Bobcats (0-4) 22-6 in the second frame. Betsy Layne threw for 359 of its 408 yards of offense.
E. CARTER 28 22 20 0 — 70
B. LAYNE 22 6 6 0 — 34
Lawrence County 39, Magoffin County 0
SALYERSVILLE The Bulldogs’ third quarter might have been almost worth waiting for.
In its delayed season opener, visiting Lawrence County put up 26 points in the third frame Friday.
Dylan Ferguson rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Alex Strickland put up 70 yards and three TDs on 12 carries for the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 Class 3A, District 8). Blue Fletcher added 60 yards and a score on nine carries.
Fletcher, Strickland and Ferguson each ran for TDs in the final 5:22 of the third quarter to blow it open.
Both teams ran 46 offensive plays. The Bulldogs gained 334 yards, all on the ground, while the Hornets (2-2, 0-2 district) collected 101.
Lawrence County won its first season opener for the first time under fifth-year coach Alan Short. The Bulldogs intercepted four Magoffin County passes and recovered a Hornets fumble.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 6 26 0 — 39
MAGOFFIN CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Alex Strickland 2 run (Logan Southers kick), 2:59
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 14 run (kick fails), 11:30
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Strickland 9 run (Blue Fletcher run), 10:28
LC — Fletcher 13 run (kick blocked), 5:22
LC — Strickland 10 run (run fails), :38
LC — Ferguson 3 run (kick blocked), :00
LC MC
First Downs 21 7
Rushes-Yards 44-344 20-53
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 8-26-4
Passing Yards 0 48
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. None 4-28.5
Penalties-Yards 6-50 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 13-153, Strickland 12-70, Fletcher 9-60, D. Hall 5-33, McDavid 3-10, Davis 1-4, Horn 1-4.
Magoffin County rushing: Litteral 8-26, Howard 5-16, Standifer 2-11, Coleman 2-3, Barnett 3-(-3).
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 0 of 2.
Magoffin County passing: Litteral 8 of 25 for 48 yards, 3 interceptions; Barnett 0 of 1, 1 interception.
Lawrence County receiving: None.
Magoffin County receiving: Barnett 2-25, Standifer 3-18, Salyer 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Howard 1-1.
West Carter 53, Bath County 12
OWINGSVILLE The visiting Comets trailed for the first time all season just over three minutes into Friday’s game.
They didn’t stay there long.
Leetavious Cline ran for his first of five touchdowns 50 seconds after Bath County opened the scoring to start West Carter’s surge of 46 consecutive points in Class 2A, District 8 play.
Cline rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns for the Comets (4-0, 2-0 district). He made four house calls in a span of seven and a half minutes to close the second quarter and begin the third.
Orry Perry threw for 127 yards and a TD, to Blake McGlone, and rushed for another score as West Carter extended its winning streak in district games to 11.
Jacob Easton threw for 144 yards and a touchdown on four completions — all to Jordan Everman — for the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2 district).
W. CARTER 14 12 21 6 — 53
BATH CO. 6 0 0 6 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Jordan Everman 58 pass from Jacob Easton (run fails), 8:56
WC — Leetavious Cline 10 run (Garrett Wolfe kick), 8:06
WC — Blake McGlone 21 pass from Orry Perry (Wolfe kick), 6:03
SECOND QUARTER
WC — Cline 4 run (run fails), 5:29
WC — Cline 1 run (pass fails), 2:20
THIRD QUARTER
WC — Cline 57 run (Wolfe kick), 11:41
WC — Cline 30 run (Wolfe kick) 10:00
WC — Perry 2 run (Wolfe kick), 5:19
FOURTH QUARTER
BC — Carter Hart 6 run (kick fails), 6:03
WC — Dylan Roe 5 run (kick fails), :09
WC BC
First Downs 27 10
Rushes-Yards 27-332 41-90
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-0 4-8-1
Passing Yards 127 144
Fumbles Lost 0 2
Penalties-Yards 8-70 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Cline 19-262, Crampton 5-61, Roe 3-10, Perry 4-(-1).
Bath County rushing: Hart 22-55, McGill 6-19, Lewis 6-12, Everman 1-10, Easton 1-5, Blevins 1-1.
West Carter passing: Perry 13 of 20 for 127 yards.
Bath County passing: Easton 4 of 8 for 144 yards, 1 interception.
West Carter receiving: McGlone 4-51, Bond 6-38, Cline 2-25, Berry 1-13.
Bath County receiving: Everman 4-144.
Pendleton County 46, Lewis County 8
BUTLER The visiting Lions climbed within 20-8 at halftime on Dylan Hardy’s 19-yard scramble with 6 seconds left in the second quarter, but the Wildcats closed with 26 unanswered points.
Pendleton County (2-2, 1-1 Class 3A, District 6) outgained Lewis County (0-4, 0-2 district) 263 yards to 23. The teams combined for 218 yards of penalties on 23 infractions.
Oak Fields ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for the Wildcats. Coen Fuller returned a punt for a touchdown, Garrett Grogan caught a TD pass and Jacob Pearson ran for a score. Gary Baker and Ethan Verst each threw for one TD.
LEWIS CO. 0 8 0 0 — 8
PENDLETON CO. 14 6 8 18 — 46
FIRST QUARTER
PC — Coen Fuller 45 punt return (run fails), 4:59
PC — Garrett Grogan 36 pass from Gary Baker (Oak Fields run), :19
SECOND QUARTER
PC — Fields 10 pass from Ethan Verst (run fails), 1:46
LC — Dylan Hardy 19 run (Austin Howard run), :06
THIRD QUARTER
PC — Fields 16 run (Fields pass from Baker), 3:02
FOURTH QUARTER
PC — Fields 7 run (Fuller run), 11:11
PC — Safety, 9:05
PC — Jacob Pearson 30 run (Fields run), 8:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lewis County rushing: Evans 5-14, Hardy 6-14, Burns 1-5, Howard 3-(-4), Sizemore 4-(-5), Dummitt 2-(-12).
Pendleton County rushing: Fields 12-111, Rogers 7-50, Pearson 2-30, Redden 3-20, Thomas 5-12, Cox 1-0, Fuller 1-(-1), Baker 4-(-1), Miller 1-(-2), Verst 3-(-4), Morgan 2-(-5).
Lewis County passing: Hardy 6 of 16 for 11 yards, Dummitt 0 of 3.
Pendleton County passing: Baker 1 of 1 for 36 yards, Verst 2 of 6 for 17 yards.
Lewis County receiving: Spencer 2-20, Burns 1-0, Howard 3-(-9).
Pendleton County receiving: Grogan 1-36, Fields 1-10, Redden 1-7.