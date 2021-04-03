LLOYD Host Greenup County hung a 5-spot in the fifth inning on Saturday afternoon to secure a 9-0 victory over Lawrence County and improve to 3-0.
Auston Clarkson and Matthew Boggs each drove in three runs and Carson Wireman, Brock Kitchen, Cohen Underwood and Boggs had two hits apiece for the Musketeers.
Clarkson tripled and Underwood knocked in two RBIs.
Wireman got the win, working 4 1-3 scoreless innings and allowing one hit. He fanned six Bulldogs and walked one. Jonah Gibson came on to complete the shutout, throwing 2 2-3 frames.
Will Lafferty took the decision for Lawrence County (2-1), allowing four runs in three innings of work. Lafferty produced the visitors' lone extra-base hit, a double.
The Musketeers have outscored their three vanquished opponents -- South Point, F0leming County and the Bulldogs -- by an aggregate of 35-4.
The teams are scheduled to meet again May 19 in Louisa.
LAWRENCE CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
GREENUP CO. 121 050 X -- 9 9 0
Lafferty, Pollock (4), Derifield (5) and Fletcher; Wireman, Gibson (5) and Bays. W -- Wireman. L -- Lafferty. 2B -- Lafferty (LC), Boggs (GC). 3B -- Clarkson (GC).
Russell 16, Belfry 7
RUSSELL The host Red Devils fell behind 4-0 before they batted and again, 7-5, in the fourth inning before they went ahead to stay with a three-run home fourth frame. They tacked on seven runs for good measure in the sixth.
Ethan Sharp scored three runs and six Russell (3-0) hitters drove in two runs apiece -- Sharp, Cole Ward, CJ Bartram, Curtis Davis, Daniel Blanton and Trent Tice.
Davis had three of the Red Devils' 10 hits. Ward added two knocks.
Bartram also got the win in relief, working two frames. Blanton locked it down with three scoreless innings, including six strikeouts.
Ashton Denkins got the decision for the Pirates (2-2), who committed five errors.
The teams are scheduled to reconvene May 15 on Pond Creek.
BELFRY 400 300 0 -- 7 7 5
RUSSELL 050 317 X -- 16 10 2
Adkins, Justice (2), Deskins (4), Jude (6), S. Banks (6), Brown (6); Worthington, Williams (1), Bartram (3), Blanton (5) and Bartram, Rigsby. W -- Bartram. L -- Deskins.