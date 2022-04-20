VANCEBURG Greenup County put up six runs in the first three innings and added three more in the fifth to defeat Lewis County, 9-1, in a 63rd District seeding game in Vanceburg on Wednesday night.
Matthew Boggs was 3 for 4 at the plate and collected three hits. Carson Wireman knocked in three runs for the Musketeers.
Jack Gullett, Cade Hunt and Bradley Adkins each recorded a pair of hits as Greenup County (13-6, 2-0 district seeding) totaled 16 hits for the game.
Gullett and Hunt each drove in a pair. Brock Kitchen added a double.
Boggs pitched six innings, allowed just three hits and struck out four to pick up the victory.
Andrew Collins had a hit and an RBI for the Lions (4-10, 0-2).
GREENUP CO. 321 030 0 — 9 16 2
LEWIS CO. 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Boggs, Adkins (7) and Hankiins; Ferguson, Collins (4), Prater (6) and Tackett. W—Boggs. L—Ferguson. 2B—Kitchen (GC), Adkins (GC).
Tuesday
Raceland 6
Russell 3
RUSSELL The game started as a pitcher’s duel, but the outcome quickly changed in the late innings on Tuesday night.
Russell held a 1-0 lead heading into the seventh inning. Raceland posted three runs in the top of the frame only to see the Red Devils respond with two tallies in the home half to know the scored and send the game into extras.
The Rams would not be denied, posting three more runs in the ninth to prevail in the 63rd District seeding game, 6-3.
Raceland (11-4, 2-0 district seeding) spread the wealth with seven players recording at least one hit.
Conner Hughes, Andrew Floyd, Clay Coldiron Colton Holman and Parker Fannin each had a base hit and an RBI. Eli Lynd mustered two hits and knocked in a pair.
Trent Tice and JK McKnight both produced a pair of hits and two RBIs for Russell (11-6, 0-2). Tice’s night included a home run.
McKnight started the game for the Red Devils and pitched six scoreless innings, while striking out 15 batters.
Floyd began the contest on the mound for the Rams. Raceland used five pitchers, and Kadin Shore didn’t allowed a run in the eighth inning to pick up the win.
RACELAND 000 000 303 — 6 8 1
RUSSELL 001 000 200 — 3 8 1
Floyd, Holzapfel (4), Shore (6), Pullin (7), Shore (8), Taylor (9) and Lynd; McKnight, McGuire (7), McDowell (7) and Brinkman. W—Shore. L—McDowell. HR—Tice (Ru).