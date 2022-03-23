LLOYD Greenup County put nine runs on the scoreboard in the second frame as it cruised to a 12-0 win over visiting Huntington in five innings on Wednesday night.
Jonah Gibson pitched five scoreless innings and struck out three to pick up the victory for the Musketeers.
Hunter Clevenger and Brock Kitchen each collected two hits and combined for five RBIs against the Highlanders.
Bradley Adkins contributed two hits and drove in three for the Musketeers. Elijah Hankins added two RBIs as Greenup County (5-0) extended its winning streak to five to start the season.
HUNTINGTON 000 00 — 0 3 1
GREENUP CO. 290 1X — 12 13 1
Austin, Carter (2), Harshbarger (4) and Mckelvey. Gibson and Bays. W—Gibson. L—Austin. 2B—Clevenger (GC), Kitchen (GC).
Raceland 10
Mason Co. 9
RACELAND Raceland built an early 9-3 lead only to watch it evaporate after Mason County tied the Wednesday contest with five runs in the sixth inning.
The Royals left the go-ahead run on third base. Andrew Floyd capitalized on the opportunity and gave the Rams a victory with his walk-off single in the eighth inning.
Floyd was 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out six in his five innings of work on the mound.
Conner Hughes, Jake Holtzapfel and Colt Wheatley each recorded a pair of RBIs for Raceland (3-0).
Roscoe Fite produced a hit and drove in three runs for Mason County (1-3). Jamison Gifford and Jonathan Jones both had three hits for the Royals.
MASON CO. 210 105 00 — 9 11 3
RACELAND 054 000 01 — 10 6 4
Messer, Rosel (3), Gifford (7) and Pugh. Holtzaphel, Floyd (2), Shore (7) and Wheatley. W—Shore. L—Gifford. 2B—Gifford (MC), Fite (MC), Holtzapfel
SOFTBALL
Boyd Co. 13
Mason Co. 2
MAYSVILLE Visiting Boyd County kept up its offensive onslaught to start the season on Tuesday night at Mason County, leading by three runs after half an inning and 12 runs through three frames to pick up the victory.
The Lions produced seven extra-base hits — six doubles and a three-bagger — and 16 total base knocks.
Emily Shivel went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for Boyd County (4-0). Mia Johnson, Haylee Thornsberry, Alex Blanton, Kyli Kouns and Sara Bays produced two hits apiece. Johnson and Kouns each doubled twice. Thornsberry doubled and tripled.
Thornsberry and Kouns had two RBIs each.
Thornsberry and Savanna Henderson each scored three runs. Johnson, Blanton and Brooklyn Clevenger tallied twice apiece.
Bays got the decision, scattering two runs on five hits in a five-inning complete game. She had four strikeouts and no walks.
The Lions have scored 45 runs in 19 offensive innings this season.
BOYD CO. 336 10 — 13 16 0
MASON CO. 000 02 — 2 5 4
Bays and Kouns. 2B — Johnson 2 (BC), Thornsberry (BC), Kouns 2 (BC), Bays (BC). 3B — Thornsberry (BC).
BASEBALL
Raceland 12
Fairview 4
RACELAND Facing a deficit before their first at-bat, Raceland evened the score against Fairview and put up eight runs in a decisive fourth frame to propel the Rams to victory on Tuesday night.
Parker Fannin was 3 for 3 at the plate for Raceland (2-0). He added a double and scored three times.
Conner Hughes collected two hits and drove in three. Andrew Floyd added a pair of RBIs.
Jaxon Manning hit his first career home run in the first inning for Fairview (2-2).
FAIRVIEW 200 110 0 — 4 3 2
RACELAND 200 802 X — 12 11 1
Elswick, Johnson (4), Claar (4), Bradley (6) and Harper. Coldiron, Pullin (5) and Wheatley. W — Coldiron. L — Johnson. 2B — Fannin (R). HR — Manning (F).