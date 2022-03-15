LLOYD Host Greenup County scored nine runs in its final four at-bats on Monday to back Carson Wireman’s three-hitter in a 9-2 victory over Fleming County on opening day.
Elijah Hankins, Brock Kitchen and Cade Hunt were each 2 for 3 for the Musketeers (1-0). Hankins drove in three runs and Jack Gullett knocked in two.
Wireman fanned nine Panthers over five innings, allowing two runs and walking three batters. Cohen Underwood added three punchouts in two scoreless innings of relief.
Levi Denton was 2 for 3 for Fleming County (1-0). Seth Hickerson took the decision in relief.
FLEMING CO. 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
GREENUP CO. 002 331 X — 9 9 1
McKee, Hickerson (3), Argo (5), Ruark (6), D. Doyle (6) and Clark, Grannis; Wireman, Underwood (6) and Adkins. W — Wireman. L — Hickerson. 2B — J. Gullett (GC), Kitchen (GC), Hankins (GC).