WHEELERSBURG Greenup County rebounded after its first loss of the season.
The Musketeers made the short trip over the Ohio River and defeated Wheelersburg, 6-4, on Tuesday night.
Greenup County (7-1) scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fifth, then held off the Pirates to seal the victory.
Cam Carroll picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine and giving up just five hits.
He also helped himself out at the plate. He collected two hits and drove in a run.
Logan Bays, Brock Kitchen and Colten Underwood each recorded a double. Underwood also tallied an RBI.
GREENUP CO. 003 03 — 6 7 4
WHEELERSBURG 003 01 — 4 5 2
Carroll and Bays; Estep, Darling (4) and Conn. W—Carroll. L—Estep. 2B—Bays (GC), Kitchen (GC), Underwood (GC).
Friends Central 7
Raceland 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Raceland didn’t make any new friends in its opening contest on spring break
Friends Central, a school in Wynnewoode, Pa., jumped out to a 4-0 lead and proceeded to earn a shutout victory over the Rams on Sunday.
Raceland (5-1) posted three hits, including a triple from Jakob Holtzapfel. Connor Thacker and Eli Lynd also put a hit on the stat sheet.
The Rams claimed a 8-4 victory on Monday over Medina, Ohio.
F. CENTRAL 031 021 0 — 7 8 1
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 3