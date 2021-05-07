WESTWOOD Annabelle Menshouse threw a perfect game to lead Fairview to a 15-0 victory in four innings over Augusta on Friday night.
Menshouse struck out nine of the 12 Lady Panthers she faced. She also went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Lady Eagles (6-10).
Kiera Loving doubled twice and knocked in three runs and Marista Tackett stole four bases for Fairview. The Lady Eagles were also hit by six Augusta (0-7) pitches.
Fairview is scheduled to go to Augusta for the return game on May 28.
The Lady Eagles have surpassed their win total from 2019 (four) with 17 more games on the regular-season schedule.
Lady Lions take two
CANNONSBURG Boyd County held softball Senior Night on Friday and picked up a couple of wins to celebrate.
The host Lady Lions authored a doubleheader sweep of South Point, knocking off the Lady Pointers, 12-3 and 16-0.
In the opener, Makenna Mulhearn homered and doubled twice to pace the Lady Lions’ 21-hit attack. Sara Bays added a two-run dinger as Boyd County scored eight runs in the first two innings to take control early.
Tori Badgett, Alex Blanton, Emma Borders, Bays, Megan Castle and Mulhearn each had three hits. Jacie Goad added two hits. Kylie Peterman tripled.
Bays got the decision, pitching around 11 South Point hits. She recorded nine strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Lady Lions (13-7) reeled off 11 runs in the bottom of the second to invoke the run rule in three innings. Blanton, Goad, Borders and Peterman had two hits apiece. Bays doubled and Peterman tripled again.
Boyd County also worked four walks and drew two hit-by-pitches.
Badgett started and got the decision, recording six strikeouts over 2 2-3 innings. Badgett and Kylie Thompson combined on a one-hitter.
Between games, Boyd County honored seniors Badgett, Borders, Castle and Peterman.
S. POINT 101 100 0 — 3 11 2
BOYD CO. 350 130 X — 12 21 1
Evans and Shipley; Bays and Clevenger. W — Bays. L — Evans. 2B — Mulhearn 2 (BC). 3B — Peterman (BC). HR — Mulhearn (BC), Bays (BC).
S. POINT 000 — 0 1 2
BOYD CO. 5(11)X — 16 12 0
Watkins and Clark; Badgett, Thompson (3) and Peterman, Clevenger (3). W — Badgett. L — Watkins. 2B — Bays (BC). 3B— Peterman (BC).