RUSSELL JK McKnight struck out 14 batters and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning to guide Russell to a 5-1 63rd District seeding win over Lewis County on Monday night.
The sophomore gave up just three walks, struck out the side on three different occasions and allowed just one hit to Xavien Prater in the fifth frame.
The Red Devils accumulated six hits, but turned those into five runs. Russell dented the scoreboard first with a run in the fourth inning. Brayden Hartman literally did so in the fifth frame.
With two runners on base, the senior hit a towering home run that hit the scoreboard in left-center field. The blast gave the Red Devils a 4-0 lead. They tacked on another tally in the following stanza.
Trent Tice was 2 for 4 at the plate and posted a double for Russell (14-8, 2-3 district seeding). Hartman collected two hits in four plate appearances. Aiden Sammons and Parker Mitchell each had a hit. Mitchell knocked in a run.
Freshman Kyran Ferguson went the distance for Lewis County (7-14, 0-5). He recorded one of the Lions’ three hits. Colton Tackett had a single and Dylan Hardy added an RBI.
Due to the threat of impending weather, the two teams will now meet Thursday in Vanceburg.
SOFTBALL
Boyd County 19, South Point 2
CANNONSBURG The Lions weathered three thunder delays in the first inning on Tuesday by scoring 12 runs in the frame to get going on their way to a three-inning mercy-rule rout.
Alex Blanton, Makenna Mulhearn, Jaycie Goad, Kyli Kouns and Emily Shivel each had two hits for Boyd County (16-6). Shivel doubled twice.
Kylie Thompson got the win in the circle. She fanned two Pointers.
Olivia Perkins started and took the decision for South Point.
S. POINT 011 — 2 2 4
BOYD CO. (12)7X — 19 16 0
Thompson and Hamilton, Justice (3); Perkins, Dickess and Luhrsen. W — Thompson. L — Perkins. 2B — Langdon (SP), Kouns (BC), Shivel 2 (BC), Badgett (BC).