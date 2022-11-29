HUNTINGTON Boyd County opened its season with a road win on Tuesday.
The Lions bolted out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter and outscored Huntington St. Joe, 12-1, in the third frame to put the game out of reach.
Jasmine Jordan posted a team-high 23 points for Boyd County (1-0). Emilee Neese and McKenzie Moore each collected eight points and a pair of 3-pointers.
The Irish were led by Niko Kaufmann with 16 points.
BOYD CO. 23 21 12 11 — 67
HUNT. ST. JOE 10 7 1 13 — 31
Boyd County (67) — Bartrum 6, S. Stevens 5, Opell, Jordan 23, Neese 8, J. Ray 6, M. Stevens, Moore 8, Gilbert 3, Hamilton 2, A. Ray 6. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (S.Stevens, Neese 2, Moore 2, Gilbert) FT: 5-14. Fouls: 15.
Huntington St. Joe (31) — Muth, George 11, Ch. Lee, Ca. Lee, Ransbottom 4, Kaufmann 16, Tanklersly, Saulle. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (George, Kaufmann 3) FT: 3-8. Fouls: 12.
MONDAY
Fairview 59 Calvary Baptist 46
WESTWOOD Fairview’s girls are loving the way they started the basketball season — in large part thanks to Kiera Loving.
The senior posted 28 points and 28 rebounds as Fairview beat Calvary Baptist, 59-46, on Monday at Fairview High School.
Loving had a monster fourth quarter to help Fairview pull away from the Hurricane, West Virginia-based school. She tallied 13 points in the fourth. She put in 11 buckets and was 6 of 8 from foul line.
Mia Newton recorded 14 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — for Fairview, which was in action again on Tuesday night against Hannan, West Virginia.
Mari Atwell led Calvary Baptist with 23 points. She netted five 3-pointers.
Ashton Stidham chipped in six rebounds for Fairview. Madi Loving had five boards.
CALVARY 1 18 16 9 — 46
FAIRVIEW 15 11 11 22 — 59
Calvary Baptist (46) — Atwell 23, Hauslett 14, L. Smith 4, Vaughn 1, A. Smith 2, Vaughn 2, Puckett, Starcher. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Atwell 5). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 10.
Fairview (59) — Newton 14, Stidham 10, K. Loving 28, M. Loving 5, Mi. Caskey 2, Ma. Caskey, Meade.
Fleming County 63 East Carter 50
FLEMINGSBURG The Panthers placed three players in double figures and defeated East Carter in their home opener on Monday night.
Ariana Adams led all scorers with 22 points. Mallory Price added 12 and Ava Watson contributed 14. Fleming County (1-0) recorded all of its points from inside the arc.
The Raiders, however, sinked seven triples during the game. East Carter (0-1) receiver a pair each from Makyla Waggoner, Rachel Tussey and Maddie Moore. Tussey led the team with 13 points. Waggoner posted 11.
E. CARTER 10 13 18 9 — 50
FLEMING CO. 16 13 19 15 — 63
East Carter (50) — Waggoner 11, Rutledge 8, Tussey 13, Bush 3, McGuire 2, Tiller, Hall, Boggs 6, Moore 6, Bishop 1. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Waggoner 2, Rutledge, Tussey 2, Moore 2) FT: 13-27. Fouls: 21.
Fleming County (63) — Kelly 1, Jackson 8, S. Price 3, Adams 22, Holland 1, Argo 2, M. Price 12, Watson 14. 3-Pt FGs: 0 FT: 17-27. Fouls: 16.