WEST LIBERTY Morgan County kept pace with visiting Boyd County for as long as it could on Tuesday.
Even after the Lions recorded a 28-point second quarter, the Cougars still had Boyd County in their sights with a single-digit deficit.
The Lions' stellar shooting created enough separation, along with Morgan County's 6 of 18 performance from the free throw line, to pull away for the 73-56 win in West Liberty.
Cole Hicks hit four from long range, three in the third quarter, and Jacob Spurlock added three more for Boyd County (23-5). Spurlock had a game-high 28 points. Hicks racked up 21 points, Jason Ellis added 12 points and Griffin Taylor put up eight.
Gatlin Griffith collected 18 points for Morgan County (19-7). Cameron Adams tallied 16 points. Preston Hoskins had 10.
BOYD CO. 14 28 18 13 -- 73
MORGAN CO. 12 21 10 13 -- 56
Boyd County (73) -- Hicks 21, Spurlock 28, Ellis 12, Taylor 8, R. Holbrook 2, T. Holbrook, Martin, Smith. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Hicks 4, Spurlock 3, Taylor 2) FT: 6-7. Fouls: 15.
Morgan County (56) -- E. Griffith 3, G. Griffith 18, Adams 16, Hoskins 10, Spencer 8, Dagnon 1, Justice. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (G. Griffith 3, Adams 2, Hoskins 3) FT: 6-18. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
MONDAY
Paintsville 72
Hazard 67
HAZARD The final quarter took a hazardous turn for the home team on Monday night.
Hazard held a 11-point lead entering the fourth frame, but Paintsville came roaring back to post 29 points in the closing stanza while holding the Bulldogs to 13 to claim the road victory.
Kylie Kinner and Emilea Preece each had 22 points to lead the Tigers (18-9). Kinner scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to aid the effort. Kali Mulcahy hit four 3s in the contest and collected 14 points.
Hazard (13-12) also had a trio of players in double figures. Abby Maggard led all scorers with 24 points. Maddie Frohnopfel netted 18 points and Hannah Caudill contributed 11.
PAINTSVILLE 12 16 15 29 -- 72
HAZARD 20 12 22 13 -- 67
Paintsville (72) -- Helton 10, Keeton, Kinner 22, Vannoy 4, Mulcahy 14, Preece 22, Howard. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Helton, Kinner 2, Mulcahy 4, Preece 3) FT: 16-19. Fouls: 14.
Hazard (67) -- Maggard 24, Ramey 4, Frohnophel 18, Everidge 11, Caudill 8, Carnett 2. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Maggard 2, Ramey, Frohnopfel 2, Everidge) FT: 6-9. Fouls: 13.