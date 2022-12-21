MOUNT STERLING Boyd County opened the Gateway Holiday Classic with a 61-43 win over Campbell County.
The Lions didn’t need the long ball to prevail and put seven players in the scoring column. Boyd County (5-1) opened the game with a 18-9 lead after one quarter and found separation in the third frame. The Camels could never get over the hump on Wednesday.
Jasmine Jordan led the Lions with 21 points. Emilee Neese hit her team’s only triple and finished with 12 points. Taylor Bartrum added 11.
Isabella Jayasuriya hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points for Campbell County (3-6).
CAMPBELL CO. 9 16 6 12 — 43
BOYD CO. 18 16 19 8 — 61
Campbell County (43) — Barbian 3, Beck 6, Peoples, Collins 2, Johnson 2, Whitford 2, Cullum 3, Jayasuriya 18, Hensley, Busam 1, Feeback, Ensweiler 6. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Cullum, Jayasuriya 4) FT: 6-10. Fouls: 16.
Boyd County (61) — Bartrum 11, S. Stevens 8, Opell 5, Jordan 21, Neese 12, Moore 2, Hamilton 2, J. Ray, M. Stevens, Culp, S. Gilbert, G. Gilbert, Stephens, A. Ray. 3-Pt. FGs: 1 (Neese) FT: 8-14. Fouls: 12.
Spring Valley 62
Ironton 31
IRONTON Spring Valley raced out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and it was an advantage that Ironton could not recover from on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves posted 25 points in the opening eight minutes of play. The Fighting Tigers clawed their way back and won the second frame. Spring Valley outscored Ironton, 18-6, in the third quarter to clinch the victory.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Allie Daniels with 21 points. Dria Parker tallied 13 and Brooklyn Ellis added 12.
Emerson White finished with 12 points for the Tigers.
S. VALLEY 25 9 18 10 — 62
IRONTON 4 11 6 10 — 31
Spring Valley (62) — Henson 2, Petry, Moore, Adkins 2, Crum 5, Bailey 7, Ellis 12, Parker 13, Daniels 21. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Parker 3) FT: 11-16. Fouls: 11.
Ironton (31) — Deer, Martin 3, Williams 2, Carpenter 6, McCall 6, Henderson, Morgan 2, White 12. 3-Pt FGs: None. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 11.
Paintsville 59
Davidson Academy 54
GATLINBURG, Tenn. Paintsville made it two wins in two days at the Smokey Mountain Christmas Classic.
The Tigers emerged from a tight first quarter to hold a double-digit lead by intermission. Davidson Academy, from Nashville, Tennessee, made a late rally, but Paintsville (5-1) held on for the win on Wednesday.
Emilea Preece produced another solid performance with 22 points. Kylie Kinner and KK Vannoy each hit three buckets from beyond the arc to tally 14 points apiece.
The Bears were led by Jolie Cole’s 17 points. Brooke Castle had 13 points and Caira Simmons contributed 10.
DAVIDSON 17 4 17 16 — 54
PAINTSVILLE 19 13 17 10 — 59
Davidson (54) — Cole 17, Crabb 3, Castle 13, Henney 8, Simmons 10, Bell 3, Suggs, Schmidt. 3-Pt. FGs: 4 (Cole, Castle 3) FT: 6-9. Fouls: 20.
Paintsville (59) — Helton 3, Keeton, Kinner, 14, Vannoy 14, Mulcahy 6, Music, Preece 22. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Keeton, Kinner 3, Vannoy 3, Mulcahy 2) FT: 16-23. Fouls: 11.
TUESDAY
Paintsville 66
Notre Dame, Tenn. 52
GATLINBURG, Tenn. Paintsville used a big third quarter to pull away for a win over Notre Dame out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday at the Smokey Mountain Christmas Classic.
The Tigers outscored their opponent, 23-7, in the third frame to erase a five-point halftime deficit in the showcase opener.
Emilea Preece led Paintsville with 25 points. She hit three from downtown during the contest.
KK Vannoy also collected three triples to go along with her 13 points. Kylie Kinner added 12.
The Fighting Irish had two players in double figures. Miriam Gaines finished with 17 points. Maliyah Maples collected 13.
PAINTSVILLE 11 16 23 14 — 66
NOTRE DAME 16 16 7 13 — 52
Paintsville (66) — Helton 8, Kinner 12, Vannoy 13, Mulcahy 8, Music, Preece 25, Howard. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Helton, Kinner, Vannoy 3, Mulcahy, Preece 3) FT: 20-25. Fouls: 18.
Notre Dame (52) — Loyd 1, Gaines 17, Steele 3, Brown, Perryman 7, Maples 13, Steere 3, Brown 1, McCormick 7, MacDougall. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Gaines 3, Steele, Maples 2, Steere, McCormick) FT: 12-20. Fouls: 16.