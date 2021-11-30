MOUNT STERLING Boyd County came out shooting in its season opener Tuesday night.
The Lions pulled away from a six-point lead on Montgomery County through three quarters with a 31-18 advantage in the fourth frame to top the Indians, 87-68, at the MCHS Arena.
Boyd County (1-0) connected on 12 3-pointers. Jacob Spurlock had half of them for 18 points.
Clay Robertson drained three triples — all in the fourth quarter — en route to 10 points. Rheyce Deboard made two treys and tallied 16 points.
Brad Newsome delivered a game-high 22 points. Jason Ellis added 11 as the Lions got five scorers in double figures.
Trey Carroll tallied 17 points to pace Montgomery County (0-1). Luke Fawns and Hayden Stull scored 13 apiece.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 12 in Summit.
BOYD CO. 18 16 22 31 — 87
MONTGOMERY 16 13 21 18 — 68
Boyd County (87) — Ellis 11, Newsome 22, Deboard 16, A. Taylor 6, Spurlock 18, G. Taylor 4, Robertson 10, Hicks, Vanover, Holbrook, Jackson. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Spurlock 6, Robertson 3, Deboard 2, Newsome). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
Montgomery County (68) — Carroll 17, Decker 5, Fawns 13, Stull 13, Hatton 8, Thompson 4, Gentry 8, Caldwell, McCormick. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Fawns 3, Carroll 2, Gentry 2, Decker, Stull). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.
GIRLS
Huntington St. Joe 47, Raceland 42
HUNTINGTON The visiting Rams, seeking their first win of the season, led the Irish by three points through three quarters on Tuesday night, but St. Joe doubled up Raceland 16-8 in the fourth frame.
Only three of the Irish’s six players scored, but they were all in double figures. Amya Damon totaled 19 points, Ramey George chipped in 16 and Julia Preservati tallied 12. She had St. Joe’s only 3.
Nim Maynard paced the Rams (0-2) with 16 points and five steals. She had half of Raceland’s eight triples.
Emma Picklesimer and Reagan Mackie added seven points apiece. Picklesimer collected 10 rebounds.
Raceland was without starter Alex Stacy, who tore an ACL in the season opener Monday night and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Rams coach Ron Keeton said.
RACELAND 8 10 16 8 — 42
ST. JOE 12 12 7 16 — 47
Raceland (42) — Maynard 16, Picklesimer 7, Mackie 7, Gartin 4, Hapney 3, Burney 3, Boggs 2, Broughton, Thomas, Lacks. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Maynard 4, Mackie, Hapney, Gartin, Burney). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 18.
Huntington St. Joe (47) — Damon 19, George 16, Preservati 12, Ransbottom, Conley, Lee. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Preservati). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 11.