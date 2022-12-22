PRESTONSBURG Boyd County’s 51 points in the first half on Thursday afternoon were merely a warm-up.
The Lions added 58 more after intermission to get past Prestonsburg, 109-79.
Five Boyd County players scored at least 16 points as the Lions tied for their highest output since putting up 113 points against Rose Hill Christian in 1995. Boyd County also hung 109 on the Royals last December.
Cole Hicks led the way with 27 points. Griffin Taylor added 20, Jacob Spurlock dropped in 17 and Jason Ellis and Alex Martin each collected 16.
Hicks hit four of the Lions’ 11 3-pointers. Spurlock chipped in three. Boyd County (9-1) also went 8 for 8 at the foul line.
Connor Napier scored 22 points for the Blackcats (6-3). Brian Halbert netted 11 and Braxton Keathley and Wes Salisbury each had 10.
BOYD CO. 26 25 26 32 — 109
P’BURG 20 18 17 24 — 79
Boyd County (109) — Hicks 27, Spurlock 17, Ellis 16, Taylor 20, R. Holbrook 2, T. Holbrook 2, Martin 16, Smith 2, Wheeler 2, Jones 3, Huff 3, Crum. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Hicks 4, Spurlock 3, Taylor 2, Jones, Huff). FT: 8-8. Fouls: 12.
Prestonsburg (79) — Salisbury 10, J. Slone 8, K. Allen 5, Napier 22, Halbert 11, Varney 8, Keathley 10, Lawson 5, Stidham. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (J. Slone 2, Lawson). FT: 4-8. Fouls: 10.
Ashland 68 Pike County Central 45
PIKEVILLE The Tomcats leapt to a 16-7 lead after one frame and kept it in the fifth-place game of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
Zander Carter scored 20 points, Tucker Conway chipped in 15 and Rheyce Deboard netted 14 for Ashland (6-4).
Conway and Carter each produced four of the Tomcats’ 11 3-pointers.
Jaden Stewart led all scorers with 21 points for the Hawks (6-3), who have dropped three of four after winning their first five outings. Jaylan Rigdon supplied 10 points.
Ashland went 9 for 13 from the foul line, while Pike County Central was fruitless in three attempts.
PIKE CENTRAL 7 15 11 12 — 45
ASHLAND 16 18 17 17 — 68
Pike County Central (45) — Rigdon 10, Compton 7, Reynolds 2, Stewart 21, Stafford 3, Owens 2, Adams, Stanifur, Crum, Darnell, Biliter, Potter, Lockard. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Competon, Stewart, Stafford). FT: 0-3. Fouls: 12.
Ashland (68) — Conway 15, Adkins 1, Deboard 14, T. Davis 6, Carter 20, Lalonde 6, Jennings 4, Strader 2, C. Davis, Lyons, Clarke, Freize, Mayor. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Conway 4, Carter 4, Lalonde 2, Deboard). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 9.
FROM WEDNESDAY
Fleming County 75 Greenwood 71
MAYSVILLE The Panthers opened a 26-9 lead through one quarter and held off the Gators’ comeback efforts in consolation play at the Mason County Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.
Seth Hickerson scored 31 points for Fleming County (7-5 after a 104-76 loss to Highlands on Thursday). Adam Hargett added 21 points. Lucas Jolly collected 10 rebounds.
Hargett had four treys and Hickerson added three. The Panthers collectively connected on 11, by six different players.
Nick Simpson scored 24 points for Greenwood (1-10 after a 72-47 loss to Augusta on Thursday). Asher Pettus and Luke Stansbury — son of Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury — scored 17 apiece.
The Gators outscored the Panthers 62-49 over the final three frames, but couldn’t come all the way back.
GREENWOOD 9 17 20 25 — 71
FLEMING CO. 26 16 15 18 — 75
Greenwood (71) — Simpson 24, Pettus 17, Stansbury 17, Howard 6, Huff 3, Hall 4, Davis, Haycraft, Hatcher, Phillips, Troutman, Clark, Hartis. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Simpson 6, Stansbury 4, Huff). FT: 8-9. Fouls: 17.
Fleming County (75) — Jolly 7, Hickerson 31, Frye 6, Hargett 21, Roberts 3, James 3, Faris 1, Knarr 3. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Hargett 4, Hickerson 3, Frye, Roberts, James, Knarr). FT: 16-24. Fouls: 9.
GIRLS
Boyd County 72 Madison Southern 50
MOUNT STERLING The Lions trailed 15-9 after one quarter on Thursday but made up for it with a 21-6 bulge in the second frame in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County.
Jasmine Jordan scored 21 points, Emilee Neese netted 18 and Taylor Bartrum produced 14 for Boyd County (6-1).
The Lions advanced to meet the host Indians later Thursday. That game ended too late for this edition.
Tara Wooten pitched in 15 points for the Eagles (7-4 after a 51-39 loss to Lewis County later Thursday).
M. SOUTHERN 15 6 11 18 — 50
BOYD CO. 9 21 19 23 — 72
Madison Southern (50) — Carter 4, Correll 4, Wooten 15, Sandlin 8, Hensley 6, French 3, Estep 3, Moberly 7, Clark. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Wooten 4, Hensley 2, French, Estep). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 15.
Boyd County (72) — J. Ray 6, Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 2, Opell 5, Jordan 21, Neese 18, Moore 4, Hamilton 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bartrum 2, Neese 2, J. Ray). FT: 11-15. Fouls: 12.