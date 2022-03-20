CANNONSBURG Dave Wheeler called Boyd County's softball matinee against Belfry on Saturday a typical March game.
That usually means wild twists and turns. Myla Hamilton provided the last one to make it a pleasant afternoon for the Lions.
With Boyd County down two runs and down to its final out, the freshman cleared the bases with a three-run double as the Lions topped the Pirates, 7-6.
Hamilton went 2 for 3, scored two runs and recorded three RBIs for Boyd County (2-0). Makenna Mulhearn worked three walks.
Sara Bays worked five innings in relief to get the win, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Natalie Fite and Molly Fahm each homered and doubled for Belfry (1-1). Fite was 3 for 3.
Fahm went the distance and took the loss for the Pirates. She scattered five hits.
BELFRY 102 300 0 -- 6 7 2
BOYD CO. 003 001 3 -- 7 5 3
Fahm and Fite; Thompson, Bays (3) and Kouns. W -- Bays. L -- Fahm. 2B -- Phillips (Be), Fite (Be), Fahm (Be), Hamilton (BC). HR -- Fite (Be), Fahm (Be).
BASEBALL
Raceland 10, Cabell Midland (W.Va.) 4
RACELAND The host Rams built a 7-1 lead, then answered the Knights' three-run sixth with a 3-spot of their own to win their season opener on Saturday.
Jakob Holtzapfel went 2 for 4 and Andrew Floyd scored two runs to pace Raceland (1-0) offensively. Clay Coldiron scored three runs and Conner Hughes, Kadin Shore and Parker Fannin tallied twice apiece.
Floyd got the win on the bump, allowing one run on three hits over four frames.
Logan Lingenfelter had two of Cabell Midland's four hits.
The Rams and Knights combined for 13 errors.
C. MIDLAND 000 103 0 -- 4 4 7
RACELAND 013 213 X -- 10 9 6
Bell, Akers (4), McSweeney (6) and Ball; Floyd, Holtzapfel (5) and Wheatley. W -- Floyd. L -- Bell. 2B -- Floyd (R).
Rose Hill 13, Hannan (W.Va.) 2
ASHLAND The host Royals improved to 1-1 by racking up 13 runs in their first two innings in their home opener on Saturday.
Chase Pennington drove in two runs and scored two for Rose Hill (1-1). Luke Pennington scored three runs and got the win on the mound.
Brennan Stephens, Cody Hensley and Christian Blevins scored two runs apiece.
Luke Pennington and Dylan Ison each pitched two innings and combined for 11 strikeouts. Pennington got the decision.
The Royals worked seven walks in three innings.
Xavier Stone took the loss for the Wildcats (0-1), working 1 1-3 frames. Of the 13 runs he surrendered, just seven were earned.
The teams are scheduled to meet again April 9 in Upland, West Virginia.
HANNAN 002 0 -- 2 2 3
ROSE HILL 580 X -- 13 6 2
Stone, Chaffin (2) and Call; L. Pennington, Ison (3) and Hensley. W -- L. Pennington. L -- Stone.