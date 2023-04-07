MYRTLE BEACH, S.C Boyd County improved its winning streak to three games at the beach with victories over Margaretta, Ohio, and Cardinal O’Hara, New York, on Wednesday.
The Lions used a big seven-run sixth inning to overcome a late deficit against the Polar Bears. Maddison Badgett pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win in the circle. She struck out seven and walked just one batter.
Makenna Mulhearn (double) and Emily Shivel (triple) each collected extra-base hits. Elyn Simpkins scored twice. Savanna Henderson added an RBI.
Sara Bays pitched seven strong innings to grab a shoutout victory over Cardinal O’Hara. She gave up only five hits, struck out five and didn’t allow a free pass.
Shivel was 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles against the Lions from the Big Apple. Kouns and Simpkins reached second base with doubles. Bays and Badgett belted triples in the contest. Badgett knocked in two runs.
MARGARETTA 000 040 2 — 6 8 4
BOYD CO. 011 007 X — 9 6 0
Fields, Colvin (5) and Opfer; Thompson, Badgett (4) and Kouns. W—Badgett. L—Fields. 2B—Lane (M), Colvin (M), Mulhearn (BC), Shivel (BC).
C. O’HARA 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
BOYD CO. 312 001 X — 7 13 0
Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. 2B—Kouns (BC), Simpkins (BC), Shivel 2 (BC). 3B—Bays (BC), Badgett (BC).
BASEBALL
Raceland 13
McDowell, PA 10
TAMPA, Fla. Raceland completed a comeback win over McDowell from Pennsylvania with five runs in the sixth inning. The Rams scored 13 runs on eight hits. The slugfest featured nine total errors.
Brayden Webb hurled the final five innings for Raceland to secure the win on the mound. He struck out four and allowed only one earned run.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead by totaling nine runs in the first three frames but could only push one more across over the final four innings.
Eli Lynd and Kadin Shore each drove in two runs for the Rams. Conner Hughes, Clay Coldiron and Webb each posted an RBI. Hughes was officially 1 for 1 at the dish and scored three times. Coldiron was 2 for 3.
MCDOWELL 324 010 0 — 10 10 4
RACELAND 240 115 X — 13 9 5
Deitz, Burkhardt (4), Musone (6), Banks (6) and Kramer; Parsons, Wheatley (2), Webb (3) and Kerns. W—Webb. L—Musone. 2B—Hower (M), Deitz (M), Wheatley (R), Lynd (R).