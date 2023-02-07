FRENCHBURG Boyd County's Emilee Neese hit six triples against Menifee County on Monday night.
The sophomore hit half her total in the third quarter to stretch her team's nine-point advantage at halftime. The Lions eventually pulled away for the 57-39 road win.
Neese paced Boyd County (18-6) with 20 points. Audrey Biggs and Jasmine Jordan also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Menifee County (14-11) was led by a trio of players. Jaycee Gevedon, Morgan Wells and Andi Wells each finished with eight points.
BOYD CO. 15 17 14 11 -- 57
MENIFEE CO. 6 17 8 8 --39
Boyd County (57) -- Bartrum 6, S. Stevens 4, Opell 5, Jordan 10, Neese 20, Ray, Moore, Biggs 12. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Neese 6, Biggs) FT: 14-22. Fouls: 10.
Menifee County (39) -- Gevedon 8, Parks 2, A. Wells 8, Baker 6, M. Wells 8, Hall 7, Woodard, Jones, Burgess. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Geveden, A. Wells 2, Baker, M. Wells 2, Hall) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 19.