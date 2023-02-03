WESTWOOD Boyd County only held a nine-point lead at halftime at Fairview Thursday night.
The LIons came out of the locker room firing in the second half and pulled away for a 101-76 victory over the Eagles.
Boyd County (17-4) hit 17 triples in the game and produced 60 points over the final two quarters.
Rhett Holbrook hit five shots from downtown and led the LIons with 24 points. Cole Hicks splashed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Jacob Spurlock added 16 points and four baskets from long range.
Drew Smith and Alex Martin also collected double-figure nights for Boyd County with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Tanner Johnson continues to put up big numbers for Fairview (11-14). The senior hit four 3s and ended his night with 31 points. Steven Day tallied 22 points and Tamel Smith netted 11 points and made three shots from beyond the arc.
BOYD CO. 23 18 31 29 -- 101
FAIRVIEW 14 18 19 25 -- 76
Boyd County (101) -- Hicks 17, Spurlock 16, Ellis 7, Taylor 7, R. Holbrook 25, T. Holbrook 4, Martin 10, D. Smith 12, Crum, Jones, Rardin 2, J. Smith 2. 3-Pt FGs: 17 (Hicks 3, Spurlock 4, Taylor 2, R. Holbrook 5, Martin, D. Smith 2) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 15.
Fairview (76) -- Smith 11, T. Johnson 31, I JOhnson 4, Day 22, Cox 4, Adams, Clutters, Spates-Olds 2, Reihs, Cummings, Mayes 2, Turner. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Smith 3, T. Johnson 4) fT: 9-13. Fouls: 11.