CANNONSBURG Eight different Boyd County players racked up extra-base hits in its three-inning affair with Morgan County on Friday.
Makenna Mulhearn produced a pair of doubles and Alex Blanton added a two-bagger and a home run in the 17-0 win over the Cougars.
Kylie Thompson didn’t allow a hit in three frames of work for Boyd County (5-0).
Haylee Thornsberry, Jaycie Goad, Sara Bays, Myla Hamilton and Mia Johnson all recorded doubles for the Lions. Kyli Kouns added another bag with her triple.
Morgan County (1-3) hosts East Ridge today. Boyd County plays Elliott County at home on Monday.
MORGAN CO. 000 — 0 0 4
BOYD CO. 3(14)x — 17 14 1
Thompson and Kouns, Justice (3); Keeton and Sword. W—Thompson. L—Keeton. 2B—Blanton (BC), Thornsberry (BC), Bays (BC), Goad (BC), Mulhearn 2 (BC), Hamilton (BC), Johnson (BC). 3B— Kouns (BC). HR—Blanton (BC).
THURSDAY
Ashland 17
Rowan Co. 12
MOREHEAD Down 5-1 after one inning on Thursday night, Ashland was just getting warmed up.
The visiting Kittens hung crooked numbers in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Rowan County came back with five runs in its final two at-bats, but couldn’t catch up as Ashland won, 17-12, in wild fashion.
Alauna Troxler went 4 for 5, drove in three runs, homered, doubled twice and tallied two runs for the Kittens (3-0), who have scored 47 runs in 16 offensive innings on the year.
Jada Erwin was 3 for 5 and Erin Patrick and Addie Laine produced two hits apiece. Patrick tripled and knocked in three runs.
Jenna Delaney registered four runs. Katie Samuel went deep and scored two runs. Laine, Ashley Ingram, Brookelyn Duckwyler and Aubrey McCreary tallied twice each.
Baleigh Caskey homered and knocked in four runs for the Vikings (5-2), who own 82 runs in seven games.
Malana Hamm, Macie Pennington and Emily Hacker each had two hits. Haven Ford, Hailey Middleton and Hacker drove in two runs apiece.
Ford scored three runs. Hamm, Hacker and Katie Chandler tallied two each.
ASHLAND 130 235 3 — 17 13 3
ROWAN CO. 510 103 2 — 12 10 8
Erwin and Patrick; Perkins, Lambert (6) and Pennington. W — Erwin. L — Perkins. 2B — Troxler 2 (A), Patrick (A), Ford (RC). 3B — Patrick (A), Lambert (RC). HR — Troxler (A), Samuel (A), B. Caskey (RC).
BASEBALL
Boyd Co. 11
Lewis Co. 1
VANCEBURG Boyd County starting pitcher Alex Martin allowed just one hit against Lewis County on Friday night.
The Lions from Cannonsburg supplied him with plenty of run support over the first three frames to pick up the five-inning victory.
Boyd County (1-3) built an early 8-0 advantage and added three more in the fifth stanza to close out the contest.
Luke Preston produced a home run. Gunnar Gerahart was 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in two. Jake Biggs scored three times and amassed three hits. Brogan Jones added a 2-for-3 night.
Kyran Ferguson had the lone hit, an infield single, for Lewis County (2-4).
BOYD CO. 323 03 — 11 11 0
LEWIS CO. 000 00 — 0 1 4
Martin and Jones; Collins, Roberts (3), Box (4), Prater (5). W—Martin. L—Collins. 2B—Vanover (BC), Jones (BC), Biggs (BC), Ellis (BC). HR—Preston (BC).
Greenup Co. 6
Paintsville 2
PAINTSVILLE Greenup County grabbed its first lead with three runs in the third inning against Paintsville on Friday night.
Musketeers starting pitcher Carson Wireman never allowed the Tigers to regain the advantage, striking out 10 batters in Greenup County’s road win.
Wireman allowed just one earned run and walked a single batter.
Matthew Boggs and Brock Kitchen each recorded a two-hit night. Wireman and Kitchen both drove in two runs. Boggs also scored twice.
Kitchen was 2 of 3 at the plate with a double for Greenup County (6-0).
Harris Phelps had three hits for Paintsville (5-2). Ashton Miller and Grayson Peters each went 2 for 3 and collected an RBI.
The Musketeers improve their season-opening winning streak to six games.
GREENUP CO. 003 201 0 — 6 8 0
PAINTSVILLE 101 000 0 — 2 8 3
Wireman, Carroll (6) and Bays; Fugate, Cline (4), Phelps (7) and James. 2B—Kitchen.
THURSDAY
Raceland 14
West Carter 4
OLIVE HILL Visiting Raceland arrived in Olive Hill and it didn’t take the Rams long to put runs on the board.
Raceland scored seven runs in its first at-bat and added six more in the following two frames to pick up a road win over West Carter on Thursday night.
Three Rams had multiple hit games. Conner Hughes was 4 for 4 at the plate, scored twice and drove in a run. Andrew Floyd recorded a hit in all three of his plate appearances and had three RBIs.
Kaden Shore amassed a pair of hits and knocked in three runs for Raceland (4-0). Eli Lynd also collected a pair of RBIs.
Sam Jone and Caleb Roe both went 2 for 3 for West Carter (2-4). Roe had an RBI.
RACELAND 724 01 — 14 14 3
W. CARTER 000 31 — 4 6 0
Thacker, Taylor (4), Hughes (5) and Pullin; Carter, Hall (5) and Hedge. W—Thacker. L—Carter. 2B — Shore (R), Holzapfel (R), Floyd (R), Lynd (R), Roe (WC), Jones (WC), Hedge (WC)