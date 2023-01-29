OLIVE HILL Boyd County eclipsed 100 points for the fourth time this season against West Carter on Saturday night.
The Lions jumped on the Comets early, scoring 33 points in each of the two quarters, and eventually cruised to a 101-50 win.
Jacob Spurlock continued his hot shooting with six made 3s in the game. The freshman finished with a game-high 23 points for Boyd County (15-4).
The Lions had five players reach double figures. Cole Hicks followed with 15 points. Drew Smith added 13 points. Trey Holbrook collected 11 points and Griffin Taylor supplied 10.
Nathan Webb netted 18 points to lead West Carter (4-16).
BOYD CO. 33 33 10 25 — 101
W. CARTER 12 15 17 6 — 50
Boyd County (101)—Hicks 15, Spurlock 23, Ellis 8, Taylor 10, R. Holbrook 5, T. Holbrook 11, Martin 6, D. Smith 13, Crum 3, Jones, Lewis 2, Rardin 5, J. Smith, Cook, J. Holbrook. 3-Pt FGs: 13 (Hicks, Spurlock 6, R. Holbrook, D. Smith 3, Crum, Rardin) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.
West Carter (50)—Dailey 13, Carter 3, Maddix, Easterline 3, Fuston 4, Parker 2, Boggs, Waddell 6, Bledsoe 1, Manning, Wagoner, Lawson, Webb 18, Dehart, Rayburn. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Carter, Easterline, Webb 4) FT: 8-15. Fouls: 14.
Covington Catholic 83
Ashland 57
COVINGTON Evan Ipsaro made 10 of 17 field goals and scored 25 points to guide Covington Catholic to a victory over Ashland Saturday night.
The Colonels made 50.8% of their shots and outrebounded the Tomcats, 39-30. Covington Catholic led by 10 points after one quarter and by 19 at halftime.
The Colonels received 19 points from Kascyl McGillis and 10 more from Brady Hussey.
Ashland (14-8) had three double-figure scorers against Covington Catholic (18-2). Zander Carter posted a team-high 17 points. Tucker Conway tallied 14 points and Rheyce Deboard added 10.
ASHLAND 12 12 21 12 — 57
C. CATHOLIC 22 21 22 18 — 83
Ashland (57)—Carter 17, Adkins, Conway 14, Deboard 10, T. Davis 4, LaLonde 3, Mayor, C. Davis, Jennings, Lyons, Messer, Clarke, Frieze 5, Strader 4. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Carter, LaLonde, Conway) FT: 9-11. Fouls: 14.
Covington Catholic (83)—Isparo 25, A. McGillis 3, K. McGillis 19, Hussey 10, A. Jones 8, Stewart 2, Johnson, Tranter, Bradshaw, Greis, Fryman, Ruthsatz 7, Line 7, Detzel 3, Kennedy, S. Jones. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (A. McGillis, K. McGillis 5, Hussey, Ruthsatz, Link) FT: 12-14. Fouls: 11/