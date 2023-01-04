EASTERN Jasmine Jordan and Emilee Neese combined for 49 points in Boyd County’s semifinal game against host Floyd Central in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament on Wednesday night.
The duo recorded 16 of the Lions’ 23 points in a decisive third quarter that allowed their team to break open a tie at halftime. It helped propel Boyd County to a 75-63 win.
The Lions thwarted any hopes of a Jaguars comeback by hitting 10 of their final 12 tries at the free throw line.
Boyd County will meet the Lawrence County-Magoffin County winner in Saturday’s sectional championship.
Jordan delivered 25 points for Boyd County (11-2). Neese followed close behind with 24 points and hit five 3-pointers. Taylor Bartrum netted 12 points.
Floyd Central (10-5) had three players in double figures. Madi Meade finished with 19 points. Kennedy Harvel added 18 points and Jada Johnson contributed 10.
BOYD CO. 19 15 23 18 — 75
F. CENTRAL 20 14 10 19 — 63
Boyd County (75)—Bartrum 12, S. Stevens 4, Opell 4, Jordan 25, Neese 24, Ray 3, Moore 3, Hamilton. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Jordan, Neese 5, Moore) FT: 14-17. Fouls: 17.
Floyd Central (63)—Harvel 18, J. Johnson 10, C. Johnson 5, Meade 19, Compton 9, Crase, Adkins, Lafferty 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Harvel 3, Compton) FT: 17-20. Fouls: 17.
TUESDAY
Martin County 61
Paintsville 56
PIKEVILLE Paintsville managed just two field goals in the fourth quarter, but found points at the free throw line to push its 15th Region All “A” Classic opener to overtime.
In the extra session, Martin County went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe to upend the Tigers and advance with victory at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at Pikeville on Tuesday night.
Laken Williams posted 25 points for the Cardinals. Alyssa Allen added 20 points.
Both teams went 21 for 32 for the free throw line.
Paintsville (7-3) hit eight 3-balls from five different players. The Tigers grabbed a two-point lead heading into the final frame but couldn’t hold off a late Martin County (11-2) charge.
Kylie Kinner and Emilea Preece each had 16 points to lead the Tigers. Camryn Helton tallied 10.
PAINTSVILLE 14 8 15 15 4 — 56
MARTIN CO. 12 14 9 17 9 — 61
Paintsville (56)—Helton 10, Keeton 1, Kinner 16, Vannoy 7, Mulcahy 6, Preece 16. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Helton, Kinner, Vannoy 2, Mulcahy 2, Preece 2) FT: 22-31. Fouls: 19.
Martin County (61)—Williams 23, K. Marcum 7, Allen 20, Mollette, B. Marcum 7, May, Spaudling 4. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Williams) FT: 22-31. Fouls: 17.