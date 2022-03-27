IRONTON Boyd County braved snow flurries and brandished wooden bats in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Ironton.
The Lions knocked off the Fighting Tigers, 6-2, before topping West Jefferson (Ohio), 10-1.
In the opener, Boyd County’s Jacob Vanover and Townes Young combined on a two-hitter and Luke Preston went 2 for 3. Jason Ellis drove in two runs and doubled. Brogan Jones tallied two runs.
Vanover got the win, pitching five innings of one-run, one-hit ball. He fanned seven Ironton hitters and walked one. Young got three Ks in the final two innings of work.
In game two against the Roughriders, the Lions (3-3) rang up three runs in the top of the first and five more in the fourth to back Cayden Butler, who got the win in his first varsity start on the mound.
Michael Potter went 3 for 4 and Preston and Alex Martin each had two hits. Martin drove in four runs. Vanover, Jake Biggs and Preston each scored two runs.
Butler went five frames, allowing two hits and no runs. He struck out five West Jefferson hitters and walked two. Preston and Kaleb Kelley each worked an inning in relief and struck out two apiece.
BOYD CO. 300 510 1 — 10 11 0
W. JEFFERSON 000 001 0 — 1 3 5
Butler, Preston (6), K. Kelley (7) and Young; Campbell, Elkins (4) and Heison. W — Butler. L — Campbell. 2B —Martin (BC), Potter (BC), Ellis (BC), Book (WJ).
Red Devils take two
SPRING VALLEY Russell took down Greenbrier East (West Virginia), 8-6, and dropped host Spring Valley, 13-9, in two games in chilly conditions on Saturday.
Down 5-2 in the opener, the Red Devils outscored the Spartans 6-1 over the final four innings to rally. Trent Tice and Brayden Hartman both went 3 for 4. Tice knocked in two runs and stole two bases. Aiden Sammons had two hits.
Nathan Totten worked the first three innings and got the win. Hartman pitched three innings of middle relief with no runs, hits or walks, needing just 22 pitches, and RJ Rigsby threw the seventh inning for the save.
Darris Boswell took the decision for Greenbrier East.
In the nightcap, Russell again got behind early before tallying 10 consecutive runs to take control.
Tice went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, Totten was 4 for 5 with two runs scored, Trey Berry had two hits and three RBIs, JK McKnight picked up two hits and drove in two runs, and Rigsby had two knocks.
Austin McGuire got the win in relief for the Red Devils (3-1).
Grant Shumaker took the loss for the Timberwolves. He produced two doubles offensively.
Russell banged out 28 hits over the doubleheader sweep.
RUSSELL 020 510 0 — 8 12 2
GREENBRIER 104 000 1 — 6 5 3
Totten, Hartman (4), Rigsby (7) and McDowell; Boswell, Patton (7) and Cline. W — Totten. L — Boswell. 2B — Hartman (R).
RUSSELL 302 206 0 — 13 16 1
S. VALLEY 140 004 0 — 9 10 1
McKnight, McGuire (3), McDowell (6) and Rigsby; Shumaker, Fraley (4), Wagoner (5) and Smith. W — McGuire. L — Shumaker. 2B — Tice 2 (R), McKnight (R), Totten (R), McDowell (R), Shumaker 2 (SV), Wagoner (SV), Booth (SV).