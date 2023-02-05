SUMMIT Boyd County celebrated its lone senior on Saturday afternoon.
Trey Holbrook will see his home floor again this season, but he ended his big day in double figures with 10 points for the Lions.
Boyd County (18-4) dug itself out of an early hole to visiting Letcher County Central. The Lions erased a six-point deficit after one quarter and outscored the Cougars by 14 in the second stanza to lead at halftime. They never relinquished it the rest of the way.
Cole Hicks led Boyd County with 21 points. Jason Ellis contributed 14 points and Jacob Spurlock added 11.
Letcher County Central (19-9) had three players in double figures. Paul Huff paced his team with 15 points. Kaden Adams posted 14 points and Peyton Dixon finished with 12.
The LIons have won seven games in a row.
LETCHER CO. CENTRAL 19 10 12 9 -- 50
BOYD CO. 13 24 16 13 -- 66
Letcher County Central (50) -- Nichols 2, Huff 15, Dixon 12, Adams 14, Boggs 5, Whitaker, Wright 2, Bailey, Adams, Higgens, McCool, Ramsey. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Boggs) FT: 11-15. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (66) -- Hicks 21, Spurlock 11, Ellis 14, T. Holbrook 10, R. Holbrook 6, Taylor 2, Martin 2, Smith. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Hicks 3, Spurlock 2, R. Holbrook) FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.