IRONTON Ironton scored the first six points of the contest, but Boyd County responded with the next 11 and maintained the advantage the rest of the way in a 69-53 win over Ironton Tuesday night.
The Lions took a 33-25 lead into the locker room at halftime as The Fighting Tigers erased a double-digit deficit in the second frame.
Boyd County outscored their opponent, 22-14, in the third quarter to pull away in the second half at the Ironton Classic.
Rheyce Deboard collected a trio of triples and finished with 12 points for the Lions. Jason Ellis tallied a team-high 19 points. Brad Newsome and Jacob Spurlock each contributed 11.
Braden Schreck led all scorers with 21 points. Ty Perkins was also in double figures with 13 points.
Boyd County (10-0) extended its win streak to 10 games to start the season. The Lions will face Lincoln County in the opening round of the Ashland Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.
BOYD CO. 18 15 22 14 — 69
IRONTON 12 13 14 14 — 53
Boyd County (69)—Hicks 5, Ellis 19, Newsome 11, Deboard 12, Vanover 2, Spurlock 11, Robertson 3, Taylor 6, Holbrook, Jackson, Crum, Coleman, Smith. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Hicks, Deboard 3, Spurlock, Robertson) FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.
Ironton (53)—Sheridan 2, Schreck 21, White 4, Perkins 13, Vance, Wilson 4, Barnes, Martin 3, Terry, Barnes 4, Pringle 2, Aldridge. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Perkins, Wilson, Martin) FT: 8-19. Fouls: 16.
John Burton 49
Fairview 44
GATLINBURG, Tenn. Fairview jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter, but couldn’t withstand the offensive outburst by John Burton’s Lonnie Lindsey in the fourth period.
The senior recorded 17 of his 23 points in the final frame for the school from Virginia on Wednesday.
He guided his team to a win over the Eagles on the final day of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Tanner Johnson had 16 points for Fairview (3-9). Bubba Day addded 11 points.
Both teams combined to hit just 29 of the game’s 60 free throw attempts.
FAIRVIEW 12 6 9 17 — 44
J. BURTON 4 12 7 26 — 49
Fairview (44)—Johnson 16, Smith 4, Caldwell 3, Day 11, Sparks 2, Muncy 5, J. Harper 1, Terry, Mitchell 2, C. Harper, Mervilus. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Johnson, Day) FT: 14-25. Fouls: 28.
John Burton (49)—Williams 2, Buchanan 2, Hart 2, Lindsey 23, Braham 4, Godsey 7, Teasley2, Forney 1, Keys 6. 3-Pt FGs: None. FT: 15-35. Fouls: 23.