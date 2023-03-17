PRESTONSBURG Boyd County made quick work of its host on Thursday night.
The Lions scored 16 runs in the second inning to run away from Prestonsburg for a 22-1 win in three innings.
Savanna Henderson collected two hits for Boyd County (1-0), including a home run. Sara Bays also belted a homer and drove in three runs. Kyli Kouns had a double, one of two hits on the night.
Maddison Badgett recorded four RBIs. Jaycie Goad, Kylie Thompson and Kouns each drove in two tallies.
Haeleigh Sharp, Elyn Simpkins and Thompson each took the circle for an inning and combined for eight strikeouts.
Rachael Roberts posted the lone hit and RBI for the Blackcats (0-1).
BOYD CO. 5(16)1 — 22 12 0
P-BURG 100 — 1 1 7
Sharp, Simpkins (2), Thompson (3) and Kouns, Justice; Goble and Risner. W—Sharp. L—Goble. 2B—Kouns (BC). HR—Bays (BC), Henderson (BC).