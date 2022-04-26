OWINGSVILLE The top two softball teams in terms of RPI in the 16th Region hooked up Tuesday night.
As it turned out, Lewis County got a little extra help from Bath County.
The visiting Lions got a homer from Kayla Sullivan and a typically fine pitching performance from Emily Cole in addition to nine Wildcats errors in a 7-1 victory.
Sullivan and Cole were each 2 for 4. Sullivan and Kaylen Case drove in two runs apiece and Maddie Sparks tallied twice for Lewis County (21-3), which scored three runs in the second inning and two in the third to lead comfortably early.
Cole scattered five hits and allowed one unearned run. She struck out 14 Wildcats and walked none.
Kirsten Vice took the decision for Bath County (20-6). Of the seven runs she yielded, just one was earned. She allowed six hits and no walks and produced eight strikeouts. She also doubled at the dish.
"Credit to them," Wildcats coach Kenny Williams said of Lewis County, "they took advantage of our mistakes. You gotta come to play and we didn't."
LEWIS CO. 032 101 0 — 7 6 0
BATH CO. 000 100 0 — 1 5 9
Cole and Tackett, Lucas; Vice and Hughes. W — Cole. L — Vice. 2B — Cole (LC), Vice (BC). HR — Sullivan (LC).