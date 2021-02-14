PAINTSVILLE Paintsville's girls basketball team got back to .500 in 57th District seeding play on Saturday afternoon with a 54-32 home victory over Magoffin County.
Leandra Curnutte scored 21 points, draining six 3-pointers, for the Lady Tigers (7-4, 2-2 district seeding). Emilea Preece added 18 points for Paintsville, which won its fifth straight game after a 2-4 start.
Angel Mullis totaled 16 points to lead the Lady Hornets (3-10, 0-5 district seeding), who were guaranteed the No. 4 district tournament seed with the loss.
Paintsville led 19-9 after one quarter and 35-19 at halftime.
MAGOFFIN CO. 9 10 8 5 -- 32
PAINTSVILLE 19 16 7 11 -- 54
Magoffin County (32) -- Mullis 16, Lafferty 2, H. Barnett 3, Williams 4, McCarty 4, Lykins 4, A. Barnett, Risner, Bradley, Sluss. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (H. Barnett). FT: 12-20. Fouls: 7.
Paintsville (54) -- Helton 2, Maynard 2, Hyden 2, Mulcahy 3, Hannah 4, Curnutte 21, Preece 18, Tackett 2, Keeton, Chirico, Baldwin, Porter. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Curnutte 6, Mulcahy). FT: 3-6. Fouls: 13.
FRIDAY
Paintsville 68, Pike County Central 50
PAINTSVILLE The host Lady Tigers broke free from an 11-all tie through one frame with a 44-20 advantage in the middle two quarters on Friday night.
Emilea Preece netted 28 points and Chloe Hannah dropped in 13 for Paintsville.
Hannah May scored 12 points and Emalie Tackett and Lindsey Bowman each notched 10 for the Lady Hawks (2-13 after a loss to Shelby Valley on Saturday), who dropped their sixth straight outing.
PIKE CENTRAL 11 13 7 19 -- 50
PAINTSVILLE 11 27 17 13 -- 68
Pike County Central (50) -- H. May 12, Tackett 10, Bowman 10, Spears 5, Justice 2, A. Hess 3, Johnson 2, Taylor 2, K. Hess 4, Wood. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (H. May 2, Spears, K. Hess). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 16.
Paintsville (68) -- Helton 2, Hyden 3, Hannah 13, Curnutte 9, Preece 28, Tackett 2, Keeton 2, Chirico 7, Maynard 2, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Preece 2, Chirico, Curnutte). FT: 18-25. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
Johnson Central 71, Shelby Valley 47
ROBINSON CREEK Isaiah May hit five 3-pointers as part of an 18-point performance to lead five Golden Eagles in double figures on Friday night.
Cory VanHoose scored 13 points and Grant Rice, John King and Kamen Slone netted 10 points apiece for visiting Johnson Central (11-1), which won its eighth straight game.
Kaden Robinson tallied 17 points for the Wildcats (8-4).
J. CENTRAL 15 19 16 21 -- 71
S. VALLEY 16 11 10 10 -- 47
Johnson Central (71) -- McKenzie 7, May 18, Rice 10, VanHoose 13, King 10, Duff 3, Slone 10, Sartin-Slone, Lawson, Collins, Fink, Spriggs. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (May 5, Slone 2, McKenzie, VanHoose, Duff). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 15.
Shelby Valley (47) -- Pallotta 3, Brown 8, Worrix 6, Johnson 4, Robinson 17, Fuller 2, Lovins 2, Hawkins 2, Adkins 3, Moore, Osborne, Little, Hall. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Robinson 2, Brown, Worrix, Johnson). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 16.