ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian's girls celebrated Senior Night in style on Monday night with a 77-36 victory over Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia) at Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Bellamee Sparks, Baylee Trimble and Gabby Karle each posted double-doubles for the Lady Royals (14-8). Sparks dropped in 22 points and 17 rebounds, Trimble collected 13 points and 14 boards, and Karle netted 18 points and 11 assists, in addition to clearing seven rebounds and six swipes.
Matalee Barnett scored 10 points for the Lady Lions, who were playing their season opener. High school basketball in the Mountain State got going this week, with WVSSAC member schools set to begin girls play Wednesday and boys action Friday.
Rose Hill won for the sixth time in its last eight games.
TEAYS VALLEY 2 17 9 8 -- 36
ROSE HILL 21 22 15 19 -- 77
Teays Valley Christian (36) -- Harper 9, White 6, Murphy 4, Barnett 10, L. White 7, Tarr, Lewis. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Harper 3, Barnett). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 5.
Rose Hill Christian (77) -- Newell 5, Karle 18, VanKeuren 6, B. Sparks 22, Stephens 13, Trimble 13, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Trimble 3, Karle 2, Newell, Stephens). FT: 2-7. Fouls: 13.