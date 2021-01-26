ASHLAND Baylee Trimble sank six 3-pointers in the second half and Bellamee Sparks went 7 for 8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter as host Rose Hill Christian came from behind in the final frame to knock off Ironton St. Joseph, 54-47, on Tuesday night.
Trimble scored 25 points and connected on seven total triples, also grabbing 11 rebounds. Jewelia VanKeuren scored 16 points, netting four 3s, and Sparks added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Royals (7-4).
Emma Whaley dropped in 21 points for the Female Flyers, hitting four 3s.
ST. JOE 10 9 14 14 — 47
ROSE HILL 6 8 18 22 — 54
Ironton St. Joseph (47) — E. Whaley 21, B. Whaley 9, Damron 4, Unger 6, Blankenship 2, Sheridan 5, Daniels. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (E. Whaley 4, B. Whaley). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 10.
Rose Hill Christian (54) — Karle 2, VanKeuren 16, Trimble 25, B. Sparks 11, Newell, Stephens. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Trimble 7, VanKeuren 4). FT: 11-12. Fouls: 13.
BOYS
Magoffin County 66, Fairview 35
WESTWOOD The visiting Hornets led 23-6 after one quarter and 45-12 at intermission en route to a running-clock win on Tuesday night.
Aden Barnett scored 18 points, Grayson Whitaker dropped in 14 and Ben Lafferty contributed 11 for Magoffin County (4-3).
Jaxon Manning scored 16 points and Cody Caldwell netted 10 for the Eagles (1-7).
MAGOFFIN CO. 23 22 14 7 — 66
FAIRVIEW 6 6 13 10 — 35
Magoffin County (66) — Barnett 18, Salyer 7, G. Whitaker 14, Lafferty 11, E. Prewitt 2, Damron 1, Bowling 1, Mortimer 2, Z. Whitaker 4, I. Prewitt 6. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Barnett 3, G. Whitaker 2, Salyer). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 12.
Fairview (35) — Johnson 5, Manning 16, Caldwell 10, Tucker 2, Shannon 2, Muncy, Terry, Day, Harper, Adams, Sparks, Mills. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Manning 2). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 8.
FROM MONDAY
Paintsville 62, Prestonsburg 53
PRESTONSBURG Emilea Preece scored 28 points and Chloe Hannah dropped in 23 for visiting Paintsville on Monday night.
Hannah connected on four 3-pointers and the Lady Tigers (4-4) pulled away from a three-point halftime lead by outscoring the Lady Blackcats 24-17 in the third frame.
Faith Lazar and Celina Mullins each scored 11 points to pace Prestonsburg (6-5). Mullins and Kylie Stephens each made three of the Lady Blackcats' nine 3-pointers.
It was Paintsville's second win over Prestonsburg in as many meetings this season. The Lady Tigers won, 49-35, Jan. 11 in Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE 14 11 24 13 — 62
PRESTONSBURG 9 13 17 14 — 53
Paintsville (62) — Helton 5, Hyden 4, Hannah 23, Curnutte 2, Preece 28, Chirico. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hannah 4, Helton, Preece). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 9.
Prestonsburg (53) — Slone 8, Stephens 9, Lazar 11, Skeens 3, Nelson 7, Mullins 11, Prater 4. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Stephens 3, Mullins 3, Slone, Lazar, Skeens). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 14.