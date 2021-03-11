ASHLAND Rose Hill bolted out to a 26-7 lead after one quarter and only gave up six points the rest of the way in a 65-13 win over Hannan, West Virginia on Thursday.
The Lady Royals placed four players in double figures. Bellamee Sparks finished with a game-high 19 points for Rose Hill (17-11). Gabby Karle and Jewelia VanKeuren each had 15 points and Baylee Trimble added 14 points.
Bailey Coleman and Rachel Ellis both scored four points for the Lady Wildcats.
HANNAN 7 2 0 4 — 13
ROSE HILL 26 14 15 10 — 65
Hannan (13) — B. Coleman 4, Johnson 3, Smith, T. Coleman 2, Ellis 4, Simmons, Runyon. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Johnson, Ellis) FT: 3-9. Fouls: 8.
Rose Hill (65) — Karle 15, Newell 2, VanKeuren 15, Wright, Sparks 19, Stephens, Trimble 14. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Karle 2, VanKeuren, Sparks Trimble) FT: 6-8. Fouls: 14.