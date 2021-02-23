LLOYD Visiting Rose Hill Christian outscored Greenup County 19-3 in the first quarter on Tuesday night in the Greenhouse to win going away, 45-35.
Bellamee Sparks totaled 16 points and Jewelia VanKeuren and Baylee Trimble delivered 10 apiece for Rose Hill (12-7).
Sparks had 12 rebounds and Trimble chipped in 11 to earn double-doubles.
Emily Maynard scored 17 points for Greenup County (5-9).
ROSE HILL 19 13 6 7 — 45
GREENUP CO. 3 11 10 11 — 35
Rose Hill Christian (45) — B. Sparks 16, Karle 5, VanKeuren 10, Stephens 4, Trimble 10, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (VanKeuren 2, Trimble 2, Karle). FT: 0-6. Fouls: 12.
Greenup County (35) — Maynard 17, Frazier 4, Bush 7, Hall 1, Hunt 6, Gammon. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard 3, Hunt). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 10.