AUGUSTA Rose Hill claimed its eighth victory, and the Lady Royals’ third in a row, with a 68-46 win at Augusta on Friday night.
Baylee Trimble lead a trio in double figures with 21 points. Bellamee Sparks netted 19 points and Gabby Karle added 13 for Rose Hill (8-4).
Regan Tackett collected 19 points for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Royals play Sciotoville Community, Ohio on Monday.
ROSE HILL 16 13 21 18 — 68
AUGUSTA 14 7 6 19 — 46
Rose Hill (68) — Sparks 19, Stephens 6, Trimble 21, Karle 13, VanKeuren 3, Newell 6, Wright.
Augusta (46) — R. Tackett 19, L. Tackett 3, Young 5, Wene, Bradford, Hinson 10, Jones 3, Fields, Kiskaden, Jett, Brooks 6.
BOYS
Fairview 55, St. Patrick 28
MAYSVILLE The visiting Eagles pulled away from a six-point lead at intermission by outscoring the Saints 34-13 in the second half on Friday night in the Shamrock.
Jaxon Manning scored 22 points and Steven “Bubba” Day totaled 10 for Fairview (2-7).
Chase Walton led St. Patrick (1-11) with 14 points.
FAIRVIEW 9 12 22 12 — 55
ST. PATRICK 7 8 12 1 — 28
Fairview (55) — Manning 22, Day 10, Caldwell 9, Johnson 6, Terry 4, Shannon 4, Harper, Muncy, Tucker, Adams, Sparks, Mills. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Manning 2, Caldwell). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 14.
St. Patrick (28) — Walton 14, Swanger 6, Roush 3, Fields 3, Tesmer 2, Briseno. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Swanger 2, Roush, Fields). FT: 4-8. Fouls: 10.